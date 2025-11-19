Tucked away on the top floor of an office building in New York City’s Flatiron District is Into Archive, a treasure trove of luxury vintage pieces from John Galliano’s Christian Dior era, Karl Lagerfeld’s Chanel, Maison Martin Margiela, and Prada, along with under-the-radar brands like Laura Cesaro and Jitrois. Dozens of Fendi Baguettes line the walls (with the very special metallic gold python version from 1997 in a glass case) while one-of-a-kind sunglasses and collectible designer jewelry (including the rare black-and-gold enamel Chanel double-C choker from 2008) fill the space a few feet away.

Exploring Into Archive is by appointment only, which is fitting, as the experience mimics that of being transported into a dream closet that only celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Sabrina Carpenter, and Tyla could be privy to. Side note: all four ladies have recently sported pieces secured at the expertly curated reseller. Kardashian wore a YSL skirt to an All’s Fair press event in New York while her sister Jenner wore an Alaïa lambskin leather bra from spring 2013 in her “Glosses Part 2” video as part of her King Kylie revival. A few days later, Carpenter made an unforgettable appearance on SNL, in a rare vintage Dolce & Gabbana dress from the early 2000s, paired with Roberto Cavalli denim floral boots hand-picked by her stylist, Jared Ellner. Shortly after that, Tyla was spotted in a pair of Chanel mesh shorts from spring 2002 and heels from spring 2006 while filming her latest Ron Hartleben-styled music video for her song named after the brand.

Kim Kardashian in a YSL skirt from Into Archive. XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

But it's not just the vintage-loving rich and the famous (or their stylists) that Into Archive’s founder Kate Mao, 27, has in mind as her customers—even though she cites Cardi B as her first major client. “We carry history, but our gaze is on the horizon—forecasting and creating the trends women everywhere will want to explore,” she says. This can likely be attributed to Mao’s personal journey towards an obsession with vintage, which began when she was studying at the Rhode Island School of Design and unexpectedly discovered Japanese auctions, where she scored Dior bracelets for $30 each. Fast forward about a decade, and she’s got an e-commerce business stocked with 10,000 items sourced from the best vendors around the world (The Archive Store, a Margiela collector in Shibuya, Tokyo, Your Garments in Paris, and even spots in Ukraine), plus a year-old physical studio in NYC that houses highlights ripe for purchase and rental.

When asked what separates Into Archive from other second-hand luxury experiences, Mao says, “Curation. We make the hard call of pre-selecting thousands from millions, so what you see is a ready-made treasure chest.” As for what makes the cut, embroidery and craftsmanship are the primary focus. “For us, craftsmanship leads back to the idea that A) it is hard to duplicate, and B) it is rare in terms of its materiality.” Think embellished Chanel tweeds, the aforementioned decadent Fendi Baguettes, and one-of-a-kind gowns. “I am working on decorating the woman—not just externally, but also internally, because as a woman, you should feel that your closet reflects where you are in your life.”

On that note, there is something for everyone. “You can be any style, you can be any girl,” says Mao. “It is really like that Polly Pocket dress-up experience.” That explains how Cardi B, by way of her stylist Colin Carter, found the Jean Paul Gaultier mesh top that she wore on Jimmy Fallon in 2020, how Tyla and her stylist Ron Hartleben, nailed a Dior by Galliano sequin moment at the BET Hip Hop Awards in 2024, and how Kali Uchis landed on a wardrobe of Chanel Sport Line back in September of this year.

Tyla Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET

As for what’s coming down the pipeline, it’s not only the new items that drop daily or a second physical studio on the Upper East Side, in Los Angeles, or Miami. “Personally, I’d love to dress Anna Wintour or Rei Kawakubo,” says Mao, who admits to a fascination with tastemakers swapping signatures. “Picture Anna in Issey Miyake, or Rei carrying a Fendi Baguette. I think the idea of a uniform on celebrities is great, but I also equally love breaking it.”