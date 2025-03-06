Certain conceptual looks that grace the Paris runways—like a cartoonishly padded bra and biker shorts from Duran Lantink’s spring 2025 collection—require a brave soul to wear out in the real wild. Irina Shayk proved that she’s more than up for the task.

Although Shayk skipped the first few days of Paris Fashion Week to take part in the Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, she brought a runway sensibility to the beaches of Brazil in a full outfit from Lantink. She wore a sloped black bra that was padded to the extreme. Unlike the padded bras Shayk is used to wearing during her duties as a Victoria’s Secret Angel, this one distorted the bust into an almost rhino, horn-like shape.

Though Shayk could have stopped with just her absurdist bra, she paired it with the same biker shorts that were shown on Lantink’s runway. Her bottoms featured exaggerated, padded hips, which are all over the fall 2025 runways in Paris right now. Shayk later styled her avant-garde undergarment with a more simple pair of dress pants.

@irinashayk

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Lantink’s playful spring 2025 collection was a high point of the Paris shows this past September. The Dutch designer leaned into exaggerated silhouettes throughout the show—a padded, candy-cane stripe bodysuit and a maxi skirt with a faux-thong waistline were highlights of the presentation. Naomi Campbell appeared towards the end of the show in a sculptural black gown and silver jewelry.

Just before presenting his spring 2025 offering, Lantink won LVMH’s Karl Lagerfeld Prize which recognizes the “creativity of young brands.” It’s easy to see by Shayk’s distorted bra and shorts that Lantink has creativity in spades. “It’s always been really important for me to play like a child and see what comes out of it,” he told W in 2023.

Lantink is scheduled to present his much-anticipated fall 2025 collection on Sunday in Paris. Perhaps we can expect a front-row appearance or even a surprise runway cameo from Shayk.