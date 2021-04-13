Is there something missing from your life, and your closet? Irina Shayk shows us that we all need to cop a vintage Britney Spears t-shirt immediately. The supermodel stepped out with her daughter Lea Cooper, and even though the weather wasn’t spectacular, she worked her causal look with the ferocity of bonafide Spears memorabilia.

Shayk was spotted wearing the dark gray shirt on a cooler spring day in New York City. It is emblazoned with a giant print of Spears, and although the age of the shirt is unknown, the image depicts the artist in the decidedly not-so-innocent phase of her 2000s career. Naturally, Shayk left open her brown shearling jacket so we could all see her tee. She also kept it cozy in a pair of straight-leg light wash jeans and camel boots, keeping all the focus on her prized Spears shirt.

If you’re looking to cop your own bit of wearable vintage music history, Etsy and Poshmark will be your best bets (though be sure to be wary of fakes). And don’t stop at collecting Spears gear — may we suggest tearing up our Instagram in a vintage N*SYNC tee? A glittery Missy Elliot shirt? The choices are endless, as long you can get over the sinking feeling of realizing that the aughts are vintage now.