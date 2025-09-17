After a busy schedule walking the runways of New York Fashion Week, model Iris Law didn’t waste any time whatsoever getting back on the red carpet. Even before the curtains were officially closed on the event, she was already posted up on the step and repeat last night—dressed head-to-toe in sleek Miu Miu leather, no less.

The daughter of actors Jude Law and Sadie Frost stepped out to the Black Rabbit New York premiere at the SVA Theater in an outfit that embraced color-blocking and quiet tailoring. She wore Miu Miu’s structured “Sienna” jacket in a rich espresso brown, which she styled as a blouse rather than typical outerwear. It featured a nipped-in waist, long sleeves, and a cut-out at the bust with a buckle detail.

Down below, the model complemented her jacket with a banana yellow midi skirt, also in nappa leather, that fell just past the knee. She paired her separates with the Italian label’s cult favorite sling backs, charm earrings, and a flipped platinum blonde bob.

John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images

The Canadian Tuxedo—denim on denim—has long been a beloved styling trick. But Law’s stacked leather ensemble offers a more polished, red carpet-appropriate interpretation. Perhaps we’ll call this the Italian Tuxedo?

Paired with a statement heel and understated beauty choices, Law’s leather look struck the perfect balance between edge and elegance—proof that texture and tailoring can speak louder than embellishment.