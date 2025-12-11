Jacob Elordi Pairs Big, Big Fashion With an Itty-Bitty Coffee Cup

Jacob Elordi is a tall man. 6’ 6” to be exact. But when it comes to the pleasures of a morning cup of joe, he prefers his caffeine delivered in a cup comically mismatched to his tall frame.

Photos of the Frankenstein star leaving Paris’s Gare du Nord station for London on Wednesday prove this thesis. Elordi showed up in a classic travel look by conventional standards. He wore a leather jacket, low-slung Maison Margiela sweatpants, and pristine Chanel sneakers with scrunched-up white socks. But instead of, say, a mini bag, he contrasted his look’s baggy silhouette with a surprisingly small beverage.

In his hand, he cradled a pint-sized to-go cup from Noir, an indie speciality coffee shop and roaster with locations across Paris. As for what’s inside the cup: perhaps the very French café au lait? Maybe a piping hot matcha? The actor once showed off his at-home espresso machine during a tour of his home, so maybe its that he was sipping on.

Best Image / BACKGRID

This isn’t the first time Elordi’s caffeine habits have been a topic of discussion. When he’s in his home base of Los Angeles, the star is often spotted leaving the city’s scene-y coffee spots with multiple beverages in tow. It’s a marvel, really, how Elordi is able to balance his morning drinks—cold brew, flavored iced matcha drinks, and otherwise—in just the palm of one hand.

Flash / BACKGRID

It’s likely Elordi will lean towards a taller cup, or a stronger, espresso-based drink, in the coming months considering his busy schedule. The actor was just nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the Critics’ Choice and Golden Globe Awards for his role in Frankenstein, making him a sure staple of the upcoming 2026 awards season. Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights, in which he plays Heathcliff opposite Margot Robbie, comes out on Valentine’s Day.

He’d be wise to keep the caffeine close.