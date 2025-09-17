There has been a lot of shuffling of the creative director deck over the last few years, but this most recent announcement is the real wild card. On Wednesday, it was announced that Jaden Smith is joining the Christian Louboutin team as the Maison’s first-ever men’s creative director.

In this new role, Smith, the 27-year-old son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, will lead the creation of four collections annually, working across men’s shoes, leather goods, and accessories, as well as campaigns, events, and experiences. Louboutin will continue to oversee the men’s category with Smith in the position.

Smith with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Will Smith, and Trey Smith at the Oscars in 2022. Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Louboutin and Smith were first introduced in 2019, and they immediately connected. Their conversation left an impression on the French designer, who told WWD that Smith reminded him of his younger self. The connection was strong enough that, now, 15 years after initially extending his business to the world of men’s footwear, Louboutin is ready to hand over the creative reins.

“When I first met Jaden, I saw in him a natural fit for the Maison,” Louboutin said in a statement. “His world is rich and multidimensional, his style and cultural sensibility are inspiring, and his curiosity and openness are remarkable.”

Louboutin at the Golden Globes in 2024. Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The appointment will allow Louboutin to focus more on the women’s business. Apparently, the designer was feeling a bit overworked as of late, and he couldn’t keep up overseeing both sides of the brand while maintaining his preferred, hands-on approach. Hiring a men’s creative director is something Louboutin has been considering for a while, and Smith felt like a natural choice. The brand did not engage in a formal search for the role. Louboutin knew it had to be Smith.

Smith, too, believes his connection with Louboutin will aid in this new chapter. “Merging my vision with Christian’s comes quite naturally because we see the world in a very similar way,” he said. “There’s a shared respect for creative freedom, and I think that’s why it works.”

While Smith is more known for his work in music and film, he does have some experience in the world of fashion. He co-founded the streetwear label MSFTSrep with his sister, Willow, in 2012. Smith also noted his impressive collection of shoes, which he told WWD he doesn’t wear, but keeps for reference purposes.

Smith in a MSFTSrep suit. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

“Just so that I can look at the materials, different lasts, different cuts, different internal shaping, different foot beds, different insoles, laces, shoe boxes,” he said. “Shoes are definitely a passion of mine.”

Smith will move to Paris for the new job, and his first “avant-premiere capsule” for the brand will be available to shop in stores and online in January. That same month, he will also debut a collection during the men’s fall/winter 2026 season in Paris.