Natural Selection: Fall Fashion Perfectly Suited to Its Environment

Every outfit tells a story. In our latest issue, sibling models Danial and Noor Khan showcase standout looks from the fall collections—each one a starting point for an extraordinary tale.

Photographs by Jamie Hawkesworth
Styled by Brian Molloy
Daniel Khan in W Magazine
Danial Khan wears a Dolce & Gabbana coat; vintage hat from Passage, Paris; Loewe shoes.

Noor Khan wears a Miu Miu top, bra, and skirt; The Row shoes.

Khan wears an Emporio Armani jacket; vintage hat from Passage, Paris; Agnelle gloves; The Row tights.

Danial wears The Row dress.

Noor wears a LII dress.

Danial wears an Alaïa dress.

Danial wears a Fendi jacket, skirt, and shoes.

Danial wears a Duran Lantink top; Ferragamo pants; stylist’s own belt. Noor wears a Duran Lantink top; Tod’s skirt.

Danial wears a Prada dress.

Noor wears a Dior coat; stylist’s own turtleneck.

Hair by Gary Gill at Streeters; makeup by Lucia Pica for Victoria Beckham Beauty at Art Partner. Models: Danial Khan and Noor Khan at MIKAs Stockholm. Casting by Ashley Brokaw Casting. Set design by Olivia Ainé at MA+ Group.

Produced by Farago Projects; producer: Ana Esparza; Production Manager: Mohamed Boufenghour; lighting Director: Cecilia Byrne; Photo Assistant: George Hutton; Lab: Rapid Eye; Retouching: Simon Thistle; Fashion Assistants: Katarina Silva, Emeline Taverne, Clémence Rose, Isaac Perez Solano, Elyse Arnould Derosier; Production Assistants: Sébastien Bottary, Yoann Pellerin; Hair Assistants: Rebecca Chang, Tasos Constantino; Makeup Assistant: Magdalena Winska; Set Assistants: Charles Angee, Christoph Tabet.