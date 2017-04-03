During her 26 years at J. Crew (almost a decade of which she spent as president), Jenna Lyons played a large part in turning the brand into a billion dollar company, making it a major player in the industry, and a go-to destination for preppy, androgynous style. Throughout her tenure at the company, Lyons relied on her own trademark look to solidify J. Crew’s aesthetic. With a tilt toward power suiting, polished layers, and a touch of glam here and there, Lyons’ mark can still be seen on J. Crew’s clothes, even five and a half years after her departure from the brand. Now, the designer will bring her signature dark-rimmed glasses to her newest role, that of a Real Housewife. It was just announced that Lyons will be joining the cast of the fourteenth season of Real Housewives of New York, which invited a whole new group of seven women to the franchise (Notably, Lyons will be the first out queer New York Housewife). Of course, Lyons already has some reality experience, thanks to her time on the HBO Max series Stylish with Jenna Lyons, which saw different creatives vying for a chance to join the designer’s team. This time, though, the focus won’t just be solely on Lyons, but on her six castmates as well, as they take on all the drama, table flipping, and drink throwing that’s par for the course when facing the world as a Real Housewife. Through that all, however, Lyons is sure to be the best dressed of the group, so, in honor of her new gig, let’s take back at a few of Lyons’ best street style moments throughout the years.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images In New York City in April 2022.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images Leaving Christian Siriano's spring 2022 show during New York Fashion Week in September 2021.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Outside the Cynthia Rowley show during New York Fashion Week in September 2019.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images In New York City in February 2019.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images In New York City in June 2017.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images Outside Good Morning America in New York City in May 2017.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images With her former partner, Courtney Crangi, outside the Altuzarra fall 2017 show during New York Fashion Week in February 2017.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Outside Altuzarra spring 2017 during New York Fashion Week in September 2016.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic With Courtney Crangi outside the Altuzarra fall 2016 show at New York Fashion Week in February 2016.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Outside Altuzarra spring 2016 during New York Fashion Week in September 2015.

SBN/Star Max/GC Images In New York in April 2015.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Outside Tim Coppens fall 2015 during New York Fashion Week in February 2015.

Josh Brastead/WireImage At Solange Knowles’ wedding in New Orleans, Louisiana in November 2014.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Outside Prabal Gurung spring 2015 during New York Fashion Week in September 2014.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Outside Rag & Bone spring 2015 during New York Fashion Week in September 2014.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Outside Altuzarra fall 2014 during New York Fashion Week in February 2014.