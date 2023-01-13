These days, we know
Jenna Ortega as the goth glam star of the hit Netflix show Wednesday, but the actress wasn’t always dressing in black, edgy looks like she is now. Ortega actually started out her career on Disney Channel, starring in the sitcom Stuck in the Middle, and she had the wardrobe to match. For awhile, the actress favored bright, pattern-heavy pieces, with loads of accessories, and a matching hand bag for every occasion. Then, in 2019, her career took a dramatic turn when she was cast in season two of You. From there, the actress started taking on darker characters, starring in The Babysitter: Killer Queen, Scream, and, of course, Wednesday. Her style began to change to match her newfound role as a Scream Queen. Suddenly, Ortega was wearing much more black and heavier makeup, as it became clear that she was coming into her own on the red carpet. Still, that doesn’t mean the actress has sworn off color, and every once in a while it’s nice to see her go for something a little brighter at an event. It’s clear she’s still experimenting, and considering , she has the time to do so. In the meantime, take a look at all of Ortega’s best red carpet looks from 2016 to now. Wednesday was just renewed for a second season
2022: Golden Globe Awards
2022: MTV Movie & TV Awards
The actress wore what seems to be her favorite color—black—to the MTV Movie & TV Awards in 2022. She stepped out on the red carpet in an off-the-shoulder mini dress from the Valentino fall 2022 collection, pairing the simple look with the brand’s popular Tan-Go pumps.
2022: In America: An Anthology of Fashion Met Gala
Clearly, Ortega is a fan of Pierpaolo Piccioli’s creations, because she wore another Valentino look to the 2022 Met Gala, going all in on the PP Pink in a long-sleeved mini dress, opaque tights, and another pair of Tan-Go heels.
Ortega wore a floral Raisa Vanessa mini dress with some jewel-encrusted accessories to the premiere of
The actress wore a blue midi skirt with a matching long-sleeved crop top to the premiere of Gina Rodriguez’s film,
Miss Bala.
2018: Latin Grammy Awards
Ortega stood out in a pink and black tulle gown with hair pins that read “Drippin’ Glam” at the Latin Grammys in 2018.
The actress attended the
Venom premiere in an off-the-shoulder Mistress Rocks crop top, House of CB pants, and neon United Nude block heels.
2018:
It’s hard to imagine Ortega wearing something like this light pink tiered Cinq A Sept fall 2017 dress today.
2018: Radio Disney Music Awards
Ortega took the opportunity of the Radio Disney Music Awards red carpet to make a political statement, seemingly responding to Melania Trump’s “I really don’t care, do you?” jacket.
2018:
Ortega wore a one-shoulder, striped Tommy Hilfiger midi dress to the premiere of
Ready Player One in 2018.
2018: Kids’ Choice Awards
Hopefully this eclectic, Tommy Hilfiger x Gigi spring 2018 dress didn’t get slimed at the Kids’ Choice Awards in 2018.
2018:
This super girly Anaya spring 2018 dress, featuring sparkles tulle and floral appliques, proves just how far Ortega’s style has changed over the past few years.
2017:
The actress really embraced the film’s theme and opted to wear a custom, one-shoulder Concepto Eileen top featuring a comic book-worthy graphic. She paired the shirt with black Topshop pants, and studded Steve Madden heels.
2017:
Ortega went for a more ‘70s inspired look at the
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 premiere. She wore a multi-colored striped Dhela dress and opted to style her hair in a way that was very much “giving Cher.”
2017: Kids’ Choice Awards
The actress belted a colorful MiniMe Paris shirt dress for the red carpet at the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards.
Ortega went very casual at the premiere of
Trolls in 2016, wearing a black fit-and-flare dress with black and white checked slip-on sneakers.
2016:
The actress wore a colorful, patterned romper and bright yellow heels to the premiere of
Pete’s Dragon in 2016.
2016: Radio Disney Music Award
The Disney star looked adorable in a colorful dress and yellow clutch at the Radio Disney Music Awards.
2016:
Ortega stuck to the theme of the event and wore a zip-up jacket featuring a tiger on the front and a crown made of silver feathers to
The Jungle Book’s premiere.
2016:
The actress wore a dress featuring a sequin-covered bodice and a cheetah print skirt to the
Miracles From Heaven premiere in 2016.