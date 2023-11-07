Even as temperatures cool down, stars aren’t abandoning the sheer look. On Tuesday, Jenna Ortega provided a masterclass in dressing up the sheer trend as she attended an event in London. The Wednesday actress was in town for the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards. Ortega sported a full look from Dior which, despite its muted color palette, was anything but quiet.

To start, Ortega went with a see-through knit maxi dress that was designed in a flashy gold fabric. The cut of the dress was fairly simple and it looked like she paired it with a flesh-toned slip underneath for some added coverage. The floor-sweeping piece was certainly a statement in and of itself, but, Ortega layered on even more conversation starters for the rest of her look.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Instead of sporting the knit solo, she added an embroidered trench coat on top. The outerwear piece featured various floral and celestial motifs and fell just below the actress’ knees. To complete the jewel-toned ensemble, Ortega sported a silver choker necklace and a patterned clutch with similar embroidery to her coat. Although we’ve seen plenty of teeny see-through tops and barely-there mesh in warmer months, Ortega’s move to incorporate a tailored trench just might have given sheer the staying power it needed to stick around for fall and winter.

The look isn’t the actress’ first attempt at sheer, though. Back in September, she tried her hand at things for Dior’s spring/summer 2024 runway show in Paris. The 21-year-old showed up in a monochrome outfit that consisted of a bar-style tuxedo jacket, pleated skirt, and a black knit top. And while temperatures were still up there in the French city, Ortega proved once again that the tiniest bit of sheer goes a long way.