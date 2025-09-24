Draped in head-to-toe black, Jennie’s latest ensemble turned dark glamour into high art. If she’s leading a coven, consider us first in line.

Attending a recent event in Seoul for Tamburins, a Korean fragrance and cosmetics brand, Jennie went for monochrome drama in a witchy, hyper-stylized riff on the classic skirt suit. It started with an in-charge coat. Instead of a traditional lapel, rows of jet-black buttons ran clean down the front. A peplum-style detail cinched the star’s waist for an hourglass silhouette. Below, a coordinating black maxi skirt peeked through, layered beneath the coat but never overshadowed—it danced with sculpture and ruffles and finished right past the knee.

Jennie doubled down on the all-black palette to complete her ensemble. She layered black tights with satin, bow-trimmed high heels and sported her signature dark hair in long, tousled waves that fell past her shoulders. Jennie kept her beauty choices understated but impactful for the event—dark eyeliner and a nude manicure were the finishing touches to complement her goth look.

The only pop of color? A single rose. How graphic.

@jennierubyjane

It’s not often we see Jennie commit to a single shade—let alone head-to-toe black like she did here. The star has long made a name for herself as a fearless color mixer, known to clash cobalt blues with striped menswear ties or harmonize shades most wouldn’t dare to pair in one look.

But her latest look proved that monochrome doesn’t have to mean minimal. It made the case for all-black dressing done right: refined, sculptural, textured, and nowhere near your neighborhood Hot Topic.