Celebrities now pull from the archives as frequently as they source from the current runways, but sometimes you have to wonder how much vintage Galliano, Mugler, and McQueen is left in the world. So, to celebrate her 30th birthday, Jennie went to the design archives of a surprising fashion notable: Bella Hadid. Yes, the leather mini dress she wore came from Hadid’s 2017 capsule collection with Chrome Hearts.

Over her party dress, Jennie bundled up in a robe-style shearling coat from Ludovic de Saint Sernin. Instead of using the coat’s built-in belt, however, she went the extra mile. She layered a leather, eyelet-trimmed corset over her waist to create an hourglass shape. Jennie polished her look with sheer stockings, an east-west handbag, and black heels.

Underneath all of that, she revealed the Hadid-designed dress. Back in 2017, Hadid was still working hard to prove herself as a model, but got the opportunity to collaborate with the Los Angeles-based Chrome Hearts on a collection. Hadid wore the same dress to the collection launch party during Paris Fashion Week.

@jennierubyjane

“The collection came about as a result of a very long friendship that me and [designer] Jesse Jo Stark have,” Hadid told Vogue at the time. “I have learned a lot from Jesse and the Starks (owners), not only on the design process but also what it takes to get to the final product. We have all grown together.”