Chanel just entered a new era with its new designer Matthieu Blazy, but Jennie Kim (lovingly referred to by fans as the “Human Chanel”) is throwing it back to some of the most controversial moments from Karl Lagerfeld’s tenure.

For a recent stop on Blackpink’s Deadline tour, the singer slipped into matching undergarments from Lagerfeld’s spring 1992 collection—a simple white bra top with a camellia flower and a pair of branded briefs.

Tucked inside a pair of unbuttoned blue jeans, however, her tighty-whities took on an entirely different context than how they’d been shown on the runway. Jennie draped a pair of pearl Chanel necklaces around her frame, a signature Lagerfeld styling detail, and slipped on a pair of lug sole black boots. She added some extra edge with a cropped leather moto jacket and matching racing gloves, both vintage Chanel of course.

For his spring 1993 show, Lagerfeld remixed the house’s signature tweed fabric with logo-ed men’s briefs. He told reporters after the show that briefs were “the last thing women haven’t taken from the men.” Top models of the era like Helena Christensen and Eva Herzigová hit the runway in itty-bitty bikini tops, branded with Chanel double Cs, styled with flowing cover-ups, black and gold waist chains, and the occasional utilitarian jacket.

As a long-time Chanel girl, it’s only right that Jennie added her own flair to the archival ensemble, one that was fit for the stage rather than just the runway or the red carpet.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images