Jennie Kim might just be the ultimate Sandy Liang girl. The Kpop star has been a supporter of the New York since as early as 2018, so it’s fitting that she ventured to Liang’s Downtown store ahead of Blackpink’s MetLife concert last week. And thankfully, Kim took us (and her over 80 million Instagram followers) along for her day of dress up.

In a trio of posts shared to Instagram, Kim showed off some of Liang’s signature designs styled in a way completely unique to the 27-year-old star. She first wore a two-piece skirt set, complete with a buttoned crop top and below-the-knee pleated skirt, that she paired with black Mary Jane flats and white socks. The ballet-style slipper has become a cult-favorite amongst fans of the brand, so it’s only natural that Kim tried the style out for herself.

In the next slide, Jennie seemed to add on some sort of ruched, asymmetrical jacket to the monochrome look as well as a thin headband adorned with tiny bows. Of course, it wouldn’t be a Liang look (or Jennie, for that matter) without a pop of color.

For her next try on, Jennie changed into one of the many brand’s viral pieces, their pale pink and sheer “Elphy” top. The blouse featured sizable puff short sleeves as well as as a bow across the front. She layered the piece, which had all-over embroidery, over a simple black bra and rounded out the look with the same black skirt as her previous ensemble.

Of course, Jennie spiced things up with more of Liang’s accessories—two rose hair ties, a pair of silver and pink chokers, and the brand’s bow-shaped “Roma” bag. But her day of dress didn’t stop there.

@Jennierubyjane

Jennie then switched out her skirt for a pair of simple wide-legged black pants. She also added in a bandeau top, trimmed with a piece of eyelet-detailed fabric, and another pair of ballet flats in a deep red color. To finish things out, Jennie tried on one last pair of baby pink Mary Janes as well as a cropped sweater and a sheer floral bandana.

@Jennierubyjane

It also looks like Jennie ventured to another Downtown retail must, Dover Street Market, during her trip around the city. So while she’s worn Sandy Liang plenty in the past, we’re excited to see if any of these looks make go from dress up fun to, perhaps, the Blackpink stage.

