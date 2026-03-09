Front row dressing at Chanel is usually synonymous with prim tweed suits and pearl-laden necklines. But Jennie had something a bit breezier (and more sheer) in mind for Matthieu Blazy’s fall 2026 presentation tonight.

Stepping out to the house’s latest ready-to-wear show in Paris, Jennie chose a matching cardigan and skirt emblazoned in a beaded open knit. Glimmering dark green embellishments and 3D baubles added to the texture. While the cropped silhouette and ladylike cardigan cut harkened back to Chanel’s classic knitwear sets first established in the 1920s, the innovative fabrication felt in step with Blazy’s fresh approach to reinterpreting the house’s storied codes. Jennie continued to modernize the garments with her styling choices.

Leaning into the exposed underwear trend, the singer styled her Chanel co-ords with a matching black bra and briefs. For a 2000s touch, she let the waistline of her skivvies peek out from the top, slouching her skirt low on her hips. Jennie gave the look a “pop of red” with a patent leather east-west bag and completed the outfit with two-toned kitten heels, an updo, and glowing skin.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Jennie has been a loyal supporter of Blazy since he took the helm at Chanel. In October, she attended the designer’s debut runway show in peak ’90s style, wearing a baby blue camisole and midriff-baring skirt, accented with a butter yellow shoulder bag and black heels.

There’s a reason her fans call her the “Human Chanel.”