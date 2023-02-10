Jennifer Aniston is the Queen of the Red Carpet LBD

It’s true, Jennifer Aniston has always been more known for her hair than her clothes. Since her days as Rachel on Friends, her hair has taken centerstage, and almost three decades later, people are still going to the salon and asking for “The Rachel.” But let’s not diminish the actress’ style, because though we may have always been more focused on her ‘do, Aniston’s red carpet looks should be considered as well. The actress is the face of chic simplicity. She figured out her personal style fairly early in her career—muted colors, simple silhouettes, with one element to keep things interesting— and since then, she has had few, if any, style slip-ups. No, she’s not going to show up in the most exciting dress of the night, but she’s always going to look good. Aniston loves a LBD to show off her long legs almost as she loves a vintage piece, and it’s because of all of this that her style remains timeless. There are dresses she wore in 2000 thay could easily walk a red carpet today, and that’s not just because Y2K style is back. Don’t believe us? Take a scroll through the actress’ best red carpet moments over the past 30 years and you’ll see what we mean.

2020: Screen Actors Guild Awards Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Aniston wore a white, satin Christian Dior by John Galliano gown to the SAG Awards in 2020.

2020: Golden Globe Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images When the actress was nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in The Morning Show, she opted to wear a Christian Dior haute couture strapless black gown on the red carpet.

2019: The Morning Show Premiere ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Aniston loves a trusty black dress, so it’s no surprise the actress went for a high neck James Galanos column number for the premiere of The Morning Show in 2019.

2019: Murder Mystery Premiere Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actress celebrated the premiere of her hit Netflix movie in a leather belted Celine mini dress.

2018: Dumplin’ Premiere Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Per usual, Aniston opted for an LBD, wearing a sequin-covered Stella McCartney mini dress to the premiere of Dumplin’.

2017: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Aniston attended the Vanity Fair Oscar party in a fully beaded Atelier Versace gown with her then-husband, Justin Theroux by her side.

2016: Office Christmas Party Premiere Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Going for a more bohemian look, Aniston wore a patterned Roberto Cavalli dress to the premiere of Office Christmas Party in 2016.

2016: Storks Premiere Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images This patterned Valentino mini dress was the perfect look for the daytime premiere of an animated kids movie.

2015: She’s Funny That Way Premiere Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actress mixed things up a bit when she wore an asymmetric Roland Mouret resort 2016 jumpsuit to the She’s Funny That Way premiere in 2015.

2015: Academy Awards Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When presented on the runway, this Atelier Versace spring 2015 gown was almost completely sheer, but Aniston opted to add a layer underneath the top portion when wearing it to the Oscars in 2015.

2015: Screen Actors Guild Awards Dan MacMedan/WireImage/Getty Images Aniston wore a vintage John Galliano mettalic lace gown to the SAGs in 2015, pairing the dress with a Fred Leighton body chain.

2015: Critics’ Choice Movie Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Though Aniston rarely wears suits, this red Gucci spring 2015 set proves she should maybe consider doing so more often.

2015: Cake Premiere Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images At the Cake premiere in 2015, Aniston arrived in a white Giambattista Valli spring 2015 mini dress with a jacquard floral skirt and keyhole cutout.

2014: Horrible Bosses 2 Premiere Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Sticking to her favorite color palette, Aniston wore a black and white embroidered Zuhair Murad spring 2015 dress to the Horrible Bosses 2 premiere.

2014: Governors Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Apparently, Aniston loved Zuhair Murad spring 2015 because she wore another dress from the collection to the Governors Awards in 2014.

2013: We’re The Millers Premiere James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images For the premiere of We’re The Millers, Aniston opted to wear a plum strapless Burberry dress with a keyhole cutout.

2013: Academy Awards Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images It’s not often that Aniston wears color, so this red strapless Valentino spring 2013 couture dress was quite a nice surprise.

2012: Wanderlust Premiere Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Even more rare than seeing Aniston in color, is seeing her in a pattern. Yes, the chevron on this Tom Ford spring 2012 dress is subtle, but it’s still momentous for the actress.

2011: Horrible Bosses Premiere Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Sticking to her tried and true LBD, Aniston showed up to the Horrible Bosses premiere in an embellished Balenciaga mini dress.

2011: Just Go With It Premiere Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic/Getty Images Aniston wore a black, strapless chiffon Dolce & Gabbana gown to the premiere of Just Go With It in 2011.

2010: The Bounty Hunter Premiere Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images The Bounty Hunter may not have been a memorable movie, but this nude, draped Donna Karan spring 2010 dress in unforgettable.

2010: Golden Globe Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images This simple, one-shoulder Valentino pre-fall 2010 gown was spiced up with the thigh high slit.

2009: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Aniston wore a strapless, embellished Valentino haute couture dress when attending the Vanity Fair Oscar party with her then-boyfriend John Mayer.

2006: The Break Up Premiere Justin Goff/UK Press/Getty Images Wearing a halter-neck Versace knee-length dress with side cutouts, Aniston attended the premiere of The Break Up in 2006.

2004: Emmy Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actress wore a gorgeous, white strapless embroidered Chanel dress to the Emmys in 2004, while on the arm of her then-husband, Brad Pitt.

2004: Along Came Polly Premiere Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Aniston looked demure in a strapless Valentino mini dress with a rosette-covered skirt at the Along Came Polly premiere.

2004: Golden Globe Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a black, low-cut Valentino dress, Aniston attended the Golden Globes in 2004.

2003: Emmy Awards Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage/Getty Images Aniston kept it simple at the Emmys in 2003, wearing a navy blue Halston dress to the awards.

2003: Screen Actors Guild Awards Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage/Getty Images The actress wore a Giorgio Armani dress with large keyhole cutouts to the SAG Awards in 2003.

2002: The Good Girl Premiere Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage/Getty Images Aniston paired a blue maxi skirt with a casual white tank for the premiere of her film, The Good Girl.

2002: Golden Globe Awards Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images When Aniston and Pitt attended the Golden Globes for the first time together, they opted to match in black suits.

2000: Emmy Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Aniston wore a red strapless Prada dress when she attended the Emmys with Pitt in 2000.

1999: Emmy Awards Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Everything about this photo screams Y2K, from Pitt’s hair and sunglasses, to Aniston’s own ‘do, and of course, there’s the actress’ Randolph Duke dress featuring an embellished top and brown column skirt.

1997: Picture Perfect Premiere Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Aniston wore a white and gold floral dress to the premiere of Picture Perfect in 1997.

1996: Golden Globe Awards Ron Davis/Archive Photos/Getty Images Wearing a simple white dress, Aniston attended the 1996 Golden Globe Awards with two of her Friends co-stars, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox.