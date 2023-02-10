Jennifer Aniston is the Queen of the Red Carpet LBD

It’s true, Jennifer Aniston has always been more known for
her hair than her clothes. Since her days as Rachel on Friends, her hair has taken centerstage, and almost three decades later, people are still going to the salon and asking for “The Rachel.” But let’s not diminish the actress’ style, because though we may have always been more focused on her ‘do, Aniston’s red carpet looks should be considered as well. The actress is the face of chic simplicity. She figured out her personal style fairly early in her career—muted colors, simple silhouettes, with one element to keep things interesting— and since then, she has had few, if any, style slip-ups. No, she’s not going to show up in the most exciting dress of the night, but she’s always going to look good. Aniston loves a LBD to show off her long legs almost as she loves a vintage piece, and it’s because of all of this that her style remains timeless. There are dresses she wore in 2000 thay could easily walk a red carpet today, and that’s not just because Y2K style is back. Don’t believe us? Take a scroll through the actress’ best red carpet moments over the past 30 years and you’ll see what we mean.
2020: Screen Actors Guild Awards
Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Aniston wore a white, satin Christian Dior by John Galliano gown to the SAG Awards in 2020.
2020: Golden Globe Awards
Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images
When the actress was nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in
The Morning Show, she opted to wear a Christian Dior haute couture strapless black gown on the red carpet.
2019:
The Morning Show Premiere ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
Aniston loves a trusty black dress, so it’s no surprise the actress went for a high neck James Galanos column number for the premiere of
The Morning Show in 2019.
2019:
Murder Mystery Premiere Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images
The actress celebrated the premiere of her hit Netflix movie in a leather belted Celine mini dress.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Per usual, Aniston opted for an LBD, wearing a sequin-covered Stella McCartney mini dress to the premiere of
Dumplin’.
2017:
Vanity Fair Oscar Party Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Aniston attended the
Vanity Fair Oscar party in a fully beaded Atelier Versace gown with her then-husband, Justin Theroux by her side.
2016:
Office Christmas Party Premiere Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Going for a more bohemian look, Aniston wore a patterned Roberto Cavalli dress to the premiere of
Office Christmas Party in 2016. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images
This patterned Valentino mini dress was the perfect look for the daytime premiere of an animated kids movie.
2015:
She’s Funny That Way Premiere Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images
The actress mixed things up a bit when she wore an asymmetric Roland Mouret resort 2016 jumpsuit to the
She’s Funny That Way premiere in 2015. Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
When presented on the runway, this Atelier Versace spring 2015 gown was almost completely sheer, but Aniston opted to add a layer underneath the top portion when wearing it to the Oscars in 2015.
2015: Screen Actors Guild Awards
Dan MacMedan/WireImage/Getty Images
Aniston wore a vintage John Galliano mettalic lace gown to the SAGs in 2015, pairing the dress with a Fred Leighton body chain.
2015: Critics’ Choice Movie Awards
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Though Aniston rarely wears suits, this red Gucci spring 2015 set proves she should maybe consider doing so more often.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images
At the
Cake premiere in 2015, Aniston arrived in a white Giambattista Valli spring 2015 mini dress with a jacquard floral skirt and keyhole cutout.
2014:
Horrible Bosses 2 Premiere Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Sticking to her favorite color palette, Aniston wore a black and white embroidered Zuhair Murad spring 2015 dress to the
Horrible Bosses 2 premiere. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Apparently, Aniston loved Zuhair Murad spring 2015 because she wore another dress from the collection to the Governors Awards in 2014.
2013:
We’re The Millers Premiere James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images
For the premiere of
We’re The Millers, Aniston opted to wear a plum strapless Burberry dress with a keyhole cutout. Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images
It’s not often that Aniston wears color, so this red strapless Valentino spring 2013 couture dress was quite a nice surprise.
2012:
Wanderlust Premiere Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
Even more rare than seeing Aniston in color, is seeing her in a pattern. Yes, the chevron on this Tom Ford spring 2012 dress is subtle, but it’s still momentous for the actress.
2011:
Horrible Bosses Premiere Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images
Sticking to her tried and true LBD, Aniston showed up to the
Horrible Bosses premiere in an embellished Balenciaga mini dress.
2011:
Just Go With It Premiere Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Aniston wore a black, strapless chiffon Dolce & Gabbana gown to the premiere of
Just Go With It in 2011.
2010:
The Bounty Hunter Premiere Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images The Bounty Hunter may not have been a memorable movie, but this nude, draped Donna Karan spring 2010 dress in unforgettable.
2010: Golden Globe Awards
Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images
This simple, one-shoulder Valentino pre-fall 2010 gown was spiced up with the thigh high slit.
2009:
Vanity Fair Oscar Party Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
Aniston wore a strapless, embellished Valentino haute couture dress when attending the
Vanity Fair Oscar party with her then-boyfriend John Mayer.
2006:
The Break Up Premiere Justin Goff/UK Press/Getty Images
Wearing a halter-neck Versace knee-length dress with side cutouts, Aniston attended the premiere of
The Break Up in 2006. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images
The actress wore a gorgeous, white strapless embroidered Chanel dress to the Emmys in 2004, while on the arm of her then-husband, Brad Pitt.
2004:
Along Came Polly Premiere Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images
Aniston looked demure in a strapless Valentino mini dress with a rosette-covered skirt at the
Along Came Polly premiere.
2004: Golden Globe Awards
Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images
Wearing a black, low-cut Valentino dress, Aniston attended the Golden Globes in 2004.
Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage/Getty Images
Aniston kept it simple at the Emmys in 2003, wearing a navy blue Halston dress to the awards.
2003: Screen Actors Guild Awards
Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage/Getty Images
The actress wore a Giorgio Armani dress with large keyhole cutouts to the SAG Awards in 2003.
2002:
The Good Girl Premiere Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage/Getty Images
Aniston paired a blue maxi skirt with a casual white tank for the premiere of her film,
The Good Girl.
2002: Golden Globe Awards
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images
When Aniston and Pitt attended the Golden Globes for the first time together, they opted to match in black suits.
Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images
Aniston wore a red strapless Prada dress when she attended the Emmys with Pitt in 2000.
Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
Everything about this photo screams Y2K, from Pitt’s hair and sunglasses, to Aniston’s own ‘do, and of course, there’s the actress’ Randolph Duke dress featuring an embellished top and brown column skirt.
1997:
Picture Perfect Premiere Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images
Aniston wore a white and gold floral dress to the premiere of
Picture Perfect in 1997.
1996: Golden Globe Awards
Ron Davis/Archive Photos/Getty Images
Wearing a simple white dress, Aniston attended the 1996 Golden Globe Awards with two of her
Friends co-stars, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox. Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images
Aniston wore a black stapless gown and gloves to attend the Emmys in 1995 with her
Friends costar, Matthew Perry.