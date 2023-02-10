STYLE EVOLUTION

Jennifer Aniston is the Queen of the Red Carpet LBD

It’s true, Jennifer Aniston has always been more known for her hair than her clothes. Since her days as Rachel on Friends, her hair has taken centerstage, and almost three decades later, people are still going to the salon and asking for “The Rachel.” But let’s not diminish the actress’ style, because though we may have always been more focused on her ‘do, Aniston’s red carpet looks should be considered as well. The actress is the face of chic simplicity. She figured out her personal style fairly early in her career—muted colors, simple silhouettes, with one element to keep things interesting— and since then, she has had few, if any, style slip-ups. No, she’s not going to show up in the most exciting dress of the night, but she’s always going to look good. Aniston loves a LBD to show off her long legs almost as she loves a vintage piece, and it’s because of all of this that her style remains timeless. There are dresses she wore in 2000 thay could easily walk a red carpet today, and that’s not just because Y2K style is back. Don’t believe us? Take a scroll through the actress’ best red carpet moments over the past 30 years and you’ll see what we mean.

2020: Screen Actors Guild Awards
Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Aniston wore a white, satin Christian Dior by John Galliano gown to the SAG Awards in 2020.

2020: Golden Globe Awards
Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

When the actress was nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in The Morning Show, she opted to wear a Christian Dior haute couture strapless black gown on the red carpet.

2019: The Morning Show Premiere
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Aniston loves a trusty black dress, so it’s no surprise the actress went for a high neck James Galanos column number for the premiere of The Morning Show in 2019.

2019: Murder Mystery Premiere
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The actress celebrated the premiere of her hit Netflix movie in a leather belted Celine mini dress.

2018: Dumplin’ Premiere
Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Per usual, Aniston opted for an LBD, wearing a sequin-covered Stella McCartney mini dress to the premiere of Dumplin’.

2017: Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Aniston attended the Vanity Fair Oscar party in a fully beaded Atelier Versace gown with her then-husband, Justin Theroux by her side.

2016: Office Christmas Party Premiere
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Going for a more bohemian look, Aniston wore a patterned Roberto Cavalli dress to the premiere of Office Christmas Party in 2016.

2016: Storks Premiere
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

This patterned Valentino mini dress was the perfect look for the daytime premiere of an animated kids movie.

2015: She’s Funny That Way Premiere
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The actress mixed things up a bit when she wore an asymmetric Roland Mouret resort 2016 jumpsuit to the She’s Funny That Way premiere in 2015.

2015: Academy Awards
Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When presented on the runway, this Atelier Versace spring 2015 gown was almost completely sheer, but Aniston opted to add a layer underneath the top portion when wearing it to the Oscars in 2015.

2015: Screen Actors Guild Awards
Dan MacMedan/WireImage/Getty Images

Aniston wore a vintage John Galliano mettalic lace gown to the SAGs in 2015, pairing the dress with a Fred Leighton body chain.

2015: Critics’ Choice Movie Awards
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Though Aniston rarely wears suits, this red Gucci spring 2015 set proves she should maybe consider doing so more often.

2015: Cake Premiere
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

At the Cake premiere in 2015, Aniston arrived in a white Giambattista Valli spring 2015 mini dress with a jacquard floral skirt and keyhole cutout.

2014: Horrible Bosses 2 Premiere
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Sticking to her favorite color palette, Aniston wore a black and white embroidered Zuhair Murad spring 2015 dress to the Horrible Bosses 2 premiere.

2014: Governors Awards
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Apparently, Aniston loved Zuhair Murad spring 2015 because she wore another dress from the collection to the Governors Awards in 2014.

2013: We’re The Millers Premiere
James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images

For the premiere of We’re The Millers, Aniston opted to wear a plum strapless Burberry dress with a keyhole cutout.

2013: Academy Awards
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images

It’s not often that Aniston wears color, so this red strapless Valentino spring 2013 couture dress was quite a nice surprise.

2012: Wanderlust Premiere
Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Even more rare than seeing Aniston in color, is seeing her in a pattern. Yes, the chevron on this Tom Ford spring 2012 dress is subtle, but it’s still momentous for the actress.

2011: Horrible Bosses Premiere
Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Sticking to her tried and true LBD, Aniston showed up to the Horrible Bosses premiere in an embellished Balenciaga mini dress.

2011: Just Go With It Premiere
Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Aniston wore a black, strapless chiffon Dolce & Gabbana gown to the premiere of Just Go With It in 2011.

2010: The Bounty Hunter Premiere
Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

The Bounty Hunter may not have been a memorable movie, but this nude, draped Donna Karan spring 2010 dress in unforgettable.

2010: Golden Globe Awards
Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

This simple, one-shoulder Valentino pre-fall 2010 gown was spiced up with the thigh high slit.

2009: Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Aniston wore a strapless, embellished Valentino haute couture dress when attending the Vanity Fair Oscar party with her then-boyfriend John Mayer.

2006: The Break Up Premiere
Justin Goff/UK Press/Getty Images

Wearing a halter-neck Versace knee-length dress with side cutouts, Aniston attended the premiere of The Break Up in 2006.

2004: Emmy Awards
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The actress wore a gorgeous, white strapless embroidered Chanel dress to the Emmys in 2004, while on the arm of her then-husband, Brad Pitt.

2004: Along Came Polly Premiere
Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Aniston looked demure in a strapless Valentino mini dress with a rosette-covered skirt at the Along Came Polly premiere.

2004: Golden Globe Awards
Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing a black, low-cut Valentino dress, Aniston attended the Golden Globes in 2004.

2003: Emmy Awards
Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage/Getty Images

Aniston kept it simple at the Emmys in 2003, wearing a navy blue Halston dress to the awards.

2003: Screen Actors Guild Awards
Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage/Getty Images

The actress wore a Giorgio Armani dress with large keyhole cutouts to the SAG Awards in 2003.

2002: The Good Girl Premiere
Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage/Getty Images

Aniston paired a blue maxi skirt with a casual white tank for the premiere of her film, The Good Girl.

2002: Golden Globe Awards
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images

When Aniston and Pitt attended the Golden Globes for the first time together, they opted to match in black suits.

2000: Emmy Awards
Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Aniston wore a red strapless Prada dress when she attended the Emmys with Pitt in 2000.

1999: Emmy Awards
Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Everything about this photo screams Y2K, from Pitt’s hair and sunglasses, to Aniston’s own ‘do, and of course, there’s the actress’ Randolph Duke dress featuring an embellished top and brown column skirt.

1997: Picture Perfect Premiere
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Aniston wore a white and gold floral dress to the premiere of Picture Perfect in 1997.

1996: Golden Globe Awards
Ron Davis/Archive Photos/Getty Images

Wearing a simple white dress, Aniston attended the 1996 Golden Globe Awards with two of her Friends co-stars, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox.

1995: Emmy Awards
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Aniston wore a black stapless gown and gloves to attend the Emmys in 1995 with her Friends costar, Matthew Perry.