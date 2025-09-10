As two icons who came into their stardom in the 1990s, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon know their way around a little black dres. At the season four premiere of The Morning Show last night in New York City, the friends and co-stars stepped out in refined twists on the timeless wardrobe staple. Because, when you’re this iconic, it pays to keep it simple.

Aniston’s Rick Owens dress was straight out of her ’90s style playbook. The strapless bandeau number featured ruched detailing at the bodice and a fitted maxi skirt. Aniston accented her ensemble with a single gold cuff bracelet, glowing skin, and her signature honey blonde hair—all these years later, Aniston’s ’90s LBD uniform has never looked better.

Witherspoon, although known for Legally Blonde pink and butterfly hair clips in the ’90s, opted for a minimal design à la Aniston. She wore a fitted LBD by David Koma that featured an asymmetric neckline and a high-low skirt. Finishing off the actor’s ensemble were diamond earrings, her famous blonde hair, and minimal black heels.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At last night’s premiere, Aniston and Witherspoon got emotional when asked about their twenty-five-year friendship, which started soon after Witherspoon guest-starred on Friends. “We’ve grown up together,” Aniston told Entertainment Tonight, adding “Being able to see where we were when we began, and where we are today, it gets me emotional.”

She added, “This is a tricky business. We were just lucky to get any job, let alone be here twenty-five years later, it’s quite special.” Witherspoon echoed the sentiment. “It’s been incredible to watch ourselves grow, but also encourage each other to step into a leadership role,” she said. “If you told either one of us when we were doing Friends that we would be co-starring and producing a show together, we would’ve been like ‘you’re nuts.’”