Most New Yorkers wouldn’t dare to wear their pajamas on the city streets. Well, yesterday, Jennifer Lawrence had other plans. The actress hit the Big Apple in what could best be described as “high fashion nighttime attire.”

Lawrence slipped into a baggy scoop neck t-shirt that she layered underneath a beige button down. The actress cuffed the sleeves on her dress shirt and left its buttons open for a more relaxed fit. New York is currently in the midst of a heatwave, which likely explains Lawrence’s decision to wear something as casual as a white tee and a cotton button down. But it was her buttery drawstring pants that could have easily been misinterpreted as a pair of pajama bottoms. The actress’s pants were punctuated by a ballooning fit with layers of fabric dragging against the floor as she strutted around town. Did Lawrence miss the memo about how dirty the New York City streets are?

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Of course, Lawrence accessorized her outfit to a tee. She sported tinted shades, diamond earrings, and every New Yorker’s must-have: a ludicrously capacious tote bag. Lawrence slung a black St. Agni satchel over her shoulder that was designed with an elongated black strap and silver hardware. Lawrence topped off her outfit with tousled hair, no makeup, and another pajama-esque find in the form of black slippers.

Lawrence seems to operate by the “comfort is king” rule of thumb when it comes to her off-duty style. When she’s not on the red carpet in a va-va-voom dress or re-vamping the Mob Wife trend on the front row, you can usually find her in some sort of comfy shoe—often paired with breezy separates like the pajamas she wore yesterday.

Her latest look, from the second-skin shoe to the sidewalk-sweeping bottoms, is perhaps her most casual yet. We just hope she changed into her actual pajamas before calling it a night.