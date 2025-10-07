Is Bennifer 3.0 here? Last night, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunited at the premiere of Kiss of the Spider Woman for a surprise red carpet appearance that reminded everyone that, despite the two engagements and one divorce, Bennifer’s still got it.

Lopez, who plays the titular Spider Woman in the movie musical, dressed up for the occasion in a sculptural Harris Reed gown. The floor-length design featured an elaborate black structure that hugged the singer and actor’s waist and a semi-sheer base done in floral fabric. Affleck stayed classic in a navy suit and white button-down worn sans tie.

The pair, who finalized their divorce just seven months ago, were in good spirits on the red carpet as they mingled with the Kiss of the Spider Woman cast and Lopez’s 17-year-old twins, Max and Emme. At one point, Affleck whispered something in Lopez’s ear as he wrapped his hand around her waist.

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

Inside the screening, Affleck sang Lopez’s praises over her performance in the film. He served as an executive producer on the project alongside his long-time friend, Matt Damon. “This movie is exquisite,” Affleck said as Lopez watched on. “Jennifer, you’re incredible.”

Earlier in the day, Lopez spoke equally high of her ex. “If it wasn’t for Ben, the movie wouldn’t have gotten made,” she told Today. “And I will always give him that credit.” She added, “Things happen, you have to keep going.”

Lopez, 56, and Affleck, 53, first met in 2002 on the set of Gigli and became engaged later that year. They postponed their wedding in late 2003 before they officially separated in 2004. Against all odds, the actors rekindled their romance nearly two decades later in 2021 and finally married one another in July 2022. They privately separated in spring 2024 and filed for divorce, which was finalized in February, citing irreconcilable differences.

Although their reunion last night was simply as platonic co-workers, we can’t help but hold out hope for a third Bennifer go-around.