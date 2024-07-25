There’s a new diamond in ton and her name is Jennifer Lopez. Over the weekend, J.Lo fêted her 55th birthday (which fell on Wednesday July 24) with a Bridgerton-themed ball that would surely earn substantial coverage in Lady Whistledown’s society papers.

On Saturday, Lopez hosted close friends and family at a lavish estate in the Hamptons. Per an Instagram video shared to the singer’s account yesterday, guests were treated to a live orchestra, horse-drawn carriages, and a surprise performance from La Lopez herself. “Dearest Gentle Reader…And a splendid evening was had by all,” she captioned the short video.

Of course, Lopez arrived outfitted in a ball gown that would rival those of Queen Charlotte. She wore a regency-inspired number that featured a corseted bodice and a ballooning skirt that nearly engulfed her entire figure. The off-the-shoulder piece was designed with sparkly gold fabric and a steep center slit that displayed the singer’s metallic platform shoes. Lopez tied her hair up in a braided updo and placed a rhinestone tiara on top. She rounded everything off with a dainty gold necklace and sheer, elbow-length gloves. Naturally, J.Lo posed for photos in a gilded throne that mimicked the one Queen Charlotte made popular in the hit Netflix series.

Lopez later changed into a sea foam green Elie Saab dress to finish off her fantasy evening. Her gown was punctuated by a plunging neckline, silver embellishments, and a steep leg slit.

Guests (who were all also outfitted in Bridgerton-themed clothes) included the likes of Lopez’s mom Guadalupe Rodríguez, her The Mother co-star Lucy Paez, and Sarah Jessica Parker. Lopez’s husband Ben Affleck was not in attendance amid the couple’s ongoing marital tension.

On her actual birthday, Lopez celebrated La Lopez style with a smoldering bikini selfie and a heartfelt message addressed to her fans.

“I’ve been seeing all of your birthday wishes, beautiful videos, and posts all last night and this morning from all over the world,” the singer and actress wrote. “I have laughed, smiled, shed some tears, and when I saw the billboard in Times Square, I was completely overwhelmed. I really do have the best, most amazing fans in the world.”

She continued, “It’s funny as I sit here contemplating on the most extraordinary journey I still feel like the same girl starting out so full of energy and bravado, so ready to take on the whole world on the outside and yet so tender, fragile and sometimes frightened but always full of love on the inside. I have so much love for you.”