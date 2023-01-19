Why wear one couture dress when you can wear two? That was clearly Jennifer Lopez’s thought when preparing for the premiere of Shotgun Wedding. The multi-hyphenate showed off two looks from Pierpaolo Piccioli’s latest couture collection for Valentino on Wednesday night as she celebrated the release of the Amazon Prime film with her costars and her husband, Ben Affleck.

First up was the red carpet, which Lopez showed up to looking like the personification of a party. The actress wore a completely sheer dress covered in a smattering of silver sequins that floated around her as she walked. While on the runway, the model who wore the dress went naked underneath, Lopez opted to wear a nude bodysuit to play into the illusion in a more conservative manner. A yellow bow tied around her waist added a pop of color to the look, which she finished off with a yellow Tyler Ellis clutch, and diamond earrings that hit her shoulders.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

On the red carpet, Lopez posed with her costar in the film, Josh Duhamel. Later on, at the premiere’s after party, she was joined by Affleck as well. That’s also when the actress changed into her second look of the night, a mini dress with alternating panels of tulle ruffles and silver crystal embroidery. Like on the runway, Lopez wore the dress with crystal-covered fishnet tights, though she opted to wear Valentino Tan-Go platforms instead of the feather-covered silver pumps from the presentation.

Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images

During the premiere, Lopez spoke about the chances of making another movie with Affleck. The two starred in the infamous flop, Gigli, back in 2003, but that film’s failure hasn’t deterred the couple from working together again. “We talk,” she told Variety. “We love being together and working together so, yeah, you never know.”

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage