While the rest of us commute to work armed with briefcases or well-worn canvas totes, Jennifer Lopez, naturally, opts for one of her Hermès Birkins. Fresh off the final leg of her Up All Night Tour, the singer was spotted in Los Angeles yesterday, tending to an undisclosed business affair—dressed, of course, in peak power style.

Lopez traded in her stage sequins for a classic office ensemble: a midi-length white skirt paired with a matching tailored coat featuring a subtle peplum detail. True to form, she Lopez-ified the look with black stilettos. But it was her accessory choice that sealed the look beyond traditional boardroom aesthetics.

All eyes landed on the ultimate power piece: a Birkin 30, done in supple white leather with gold hardware. She completed the outfit with a chunky gold statement necklace with diamonds and oversized aviator sunglasses.

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

The singer has been collecting Birkins and Kellys as investment pieces since as early as 2008, amassing a repertoire filled with exotic skins and rare color ways. Some of Lopez’s rarer Birkins include a rich cognac crocodile version and the elusive Himalayan crocodile Birkin—the holy grail of Hermès handbags—valued at well over $100,000 on the resale market. The sleek white iteration she wore yesterday is one of the more price-friendly options (in Hermès terms) and versatile staples in her rotation.

Leave it to Lopez to take a five-figure handbag and turn it into a nine-to-five essential.