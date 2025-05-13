A People’s History of Jeremy Strong’s Hats

When it comes to red carpet dressing, Jeremy Strong is consistent in his appreciation of a quirky headpiece. His habit of red carpet hat-age actually extends long before his success on Succession. Over the years, he’s made a habit out of coordinating outfits (literally, from head to toe), and it’s become almost surprising to see him without some sort of adornment atop his noggin. As a member of the jury for the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, Strong will have many a chance to whip out a chapeau, and he’s already off to a strong start.

Strong arrived at the jury photo call by the French seaside in his most recent example of hat-first dressing. He wore a salmon co-ord that he punctuated with a matching bucket hat. Even the remainder of Strong’s outfit was in the same color family: he styled his outfit with tri-stripe sneakers and rose-tinted glasses.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

A few months earlier, Strong had his most viral bucket hat moment thus far at the 2025 Golden Globes where he was nominated for his work in The Apprentice. The actor slipped into a mint Loro Piana suit (but, of course), a white turtleneck, and his go-to hat and glasses combination.

The outfit was a hit online throughout the awards show, with many comparing it to a similar top hat Anne Hathaway wore in The Princess Diaries. “Sweetheart, I’m not mad you borrowed it but I didn’t totally realize you were going to change the col… anyway, not important,” Hathaway wrote on social media.

ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP/Getty Images

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As with any celebrity red carpet signature, Strong’s top hat obsession has been years in the making. Hats were a common theme during his first few press appearances in the mid-2010s, though it seems like the bucket style is a new addition to his repertoire. The actor started off his streak with, mainly, more structured fedoras and even baseball caps.

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But Strong’s little hats aren’t just an afterthought. They’re an important part of each look, often matched precisely or just ever so slightly to the rest of his red carpet outfits. Some would view it as the male equivalent of a woman dolling up a red carpet dress with a stiletto, some diamond jewelry, or even perhaps a structured handbag. For Strong, it’s become quite the signature.

Zendaya has her signature Louboutin heels, Karl Lagerfeld had his fingerless gloves, and Strong? He’ll always have his bucket hats.