Jerry Hall’s Style Has Always Been Pure Bombshell
A look back at nearly 50 years of standout looks from the the Texas-born model, Warhol muse, and longtime runway favorite.
Jerry Hall has lived so many lives. After getting scouted while vacationing in Saint Tropez with her twin sister, Hall quickly became one of the hottest models of the ’70s, with dozens of magazine covers and a permanent spot on all the hottest runways. The Texas native was a muse of Karl Lagerfeld, Thierry Mugler, and Andy Warhol, among others, and with her long, golden hair, a benchmark of beauty in the second half of the 20th century. Hall’s many high-profile relationships (most notably with Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger) only helped to solidify her celebrity status, while her forays into acting proved her well-rounded nature.
On July 2, Hall turns 70, and marks over half a century in the public eye. Throughout that time, she has shown off many enviable ensembles, both on and off the runway. Whether lounging in Barbados with Jagger or partying at Studio 54, Hall consistently turned a look, so to honor the milestone, we’re taking a trip down memory lane at 50 years of the always stylish Jerry Hall.
After being discovered, Hall moved to Paris, where she shared an apartment with Grace Jones and Jessica Lange. There, her modeling career took off, and she became a regular face in the city’s nightlife scene. Here she is in 1976, wearing a lace catsuit while out in the City of Lights.
Hall in a tailored skirt suit with her then-partner, British singer Bryan Ferry, in Amsterdam, Holland, in 1976.
The model walked the runway for Yves Saint Laurent many times over the years. Here, she is seen in a red, three-piece velvet suit at the brand’s autumn/winter 1977/78 collection.
After meeting Mick Jagger in 1976, Hall left Ferry for the Rolling Stones frontman a year later. The two became staples at the New York club Studio 54.
Hall wore a strapless dress with a tiered skirt in 1978.
Hall attended a 10th anniversary party for Andy Warhol’s magazine, Interview, at Studio 54 in 1979. She attended the event in a canary yellow strapless dress, and linked up with Truman Capote while there.
A bearded Jagger and Hall photographed around Paris in 1979.
The Studio 54 regulars were spotted at the club yet again in April 1979.
The model wore a nude sequin dress with a shell-like detail on the bust while out with Jagger in 1980.
Hall modeled a tonal look for Saint Laurent in 1980.
Along with Saint Laurent, Hall was also a regular on Thierry Mugler’s runways. Here she is seen modeling a bustier top and split chiffon skirt at a show in New York in 1980.
Jagger and Hall both wore patterned looks at Hall’s birthday party in 1981.
Hall and fellow model Marie Helvin matched in black-and-white looks at the Royal Ascot in 1982. Hall is still a regular attendee of the British horse race today.
In 1982, Hall walked the Bill Blass runway in an over-the-top colorful plaid dress.
Jagger and Hall celebrated the musician’s 40th birthday in Barbados in 1983.
In 1984, Hall wore a black look featuring a fur hat for the christening of her first child with Jagger, Elizabeth.
Hall in Bill Blass’s New York studio in 1984.
It was also common to see Hall on the Chanel runway, and in 1985, she wore this gorgeous, caped chiffon dress at the house’s show.
Hall attended the screening of A View to Kill in 1985 while pregnant with her second child with Jagger, James.
Chanel muse Inès de la Fressange walked the brand’s runway alongside Hall during the brand’s 1986 haute couture show.
Jagger and Hall spent a lot of time in Barbados in the ’70s and ’80s. Here they are in February 1987, taking a stroll on the beach.
Hall wore a blue skirt suit with a comically tall hat for Christian Dior’s autumn/winter 1993/1994 collection.
In 1995, Hall attended the first-ever VH1 Fashion and Music Awards in a beaded Mugler dress.
A longtime friend of Vivienne Westwood, Hall modeled a ball gown for the designer’s autumn/winter 1996/1997 collection.
Hall and Jagger attended the CFDA Fashion Awards together in 1996.
In 1996, the model arrived at the BAFTA Awards in a silver satin dress with a rainbow chiffon shawl.
A year after her 1999 split from Jagger, Hall went to the CFDA Fashion Awards wearing a simple, light blue dress with beaded fringe across the neckline.
In 2001, Hall wore a black satin dress with an off-the-shoulder bustier top to the amfAR AIDS Benefit at the Cannes Film Festival.
Hall donned a colorful, patterned dress to the premiere of All or Nothing at Cannes in 2002.
A year later, she opted for another patterned look when attending the Ghosts of the Abyss premiere at the festival.
A regular at Cannes in the early 2000s, Hall went again in 2004.
In 2005, Hall took her daughters, Elizabeth Scarlett and Georgia May Jagger, to the King Kong premiere in London.
Over the years, Hall acted in a handful of movies, including the 1989 Batman, making her appearance at the 2016 Golden Globes all the more appropriate.
One month before marrying media magnate Rupert Murdoch in 2016, the pair attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party together.
Hall and Murdoch wed on March 5, 2016, in London. The bride wore a light blue dress and silver flats.
Hall attended the premiere of Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie with Murdoch. The model made a cameo in the film as herself.
Hall and Murdoch matched in black at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2017.
In 2018, Hall wore a form-fitting blue, quarter-sleeved dress while attending a dinner for French President Emanuel Macron at the White House alongside Murdoch.
Murdoch and Hall divorced in 2022, so the model opted to bring her daughter, Georgia May, as her date to the 2023 Green Carpet Fashion Awards.
In 2024, the mother-daughter pair attended the spring/summer 2024 Saint Laurent show in matching all-black ensembles.
Hall returned to the runway in 2025, kind of. The model was the star of Completedworks’s spring/summer 2026 show, in which she took on the role of a psychic for the unique presentation.
In 2025, Hall wore a black dress underneath a hot pink fur coat for the inaugural British Museum Ball.
Hall wore a black velvet dress to the King’s Trust 50th Anniversary Gala in March 2026.