Jerry Hall’s Style Has Always Been Pure Bombshell

Jerry Hall has lived so many lives. After getting scouted while vacationing in Saint Tropez with her twin sister, Hall quickly became one of the hottest models of the ’70s, with dozens of magazine covers and a permanent spot on all the hottest runways. The Texas native was a muse of Karl Lagerfeld, Thierry Mugler, and Andy Warhol, among others, and with her long, golden hair, a benchmark of beauty in the second half of the 20th century. Hall’s many high-profile relationships (most notably with Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger) only helped to solidify her celebrity status, while her forays into acting proved her well-rounded nature.

On July 2, Hall turns 70, and marks over half a century in the public eye. Throughout that time, she has shown off many enviable ensembles, both on and off the runway. Whether lounging in Barbados with Jagger or partying at Studio 54, Hall consistently turned a look, so to honor the milestone, we’re taking a trip down memory lane at 50 years of the always stylish Jerry Hall.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/French Select/Getty Images After being discovered, Hall moved to Paris, where she shared an apartment with Grace Jones and Jessica Lange. There, her modeling career took off, and she became a regular face in the city’s nightlife scene. Here she is in 1976, wearing a lace catsuit while out in the City of Lights.

Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns/Getty Images Hall in a tailored skirt suit with her then-partner, British singer Bryan Ferry, in Amsterdam, Holland, in 1976.

STF/AFP/Getty Images The model walked the runway for Yves Saint Laurent many times over the years. Here, she is seen in a red, three-piece velvet suit at the brand’s autumn/winter 1977/78 collection.

antoinette norcia/Sygma/Getty Images After meeting Mick Jagger in 1976, Hall left Ferry for the Rolling Stones frontman a year later. The two became staples at the New York club Studio 54.

Edoardo Fornaciari/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Hall wore a strapless dress with a tiered skirt in 1978.

TPLP/Archive Photos/Getty Images Hall attended a 10th anniversary party for Andy Warhol’s magazine, Interview, at Studio 54 in 1979. She attended the event in a canary yellow strapless dress, and linked up with Truman Capote while there.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/French Select/Getty Images A bearded Jagger and Hall photographed around Paris in 1979.

Allan Tannenbaum/Archive Photos/Getty Images The Studio 54 regulars were spotted at the club yet again in April 1979.

Art Zelin/Archive Photos/Getty Images The model wore a nude sequin dress with a shell-like detail on the bust while out with Jagger in 1980.

Bertrand LAFORET/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Hall modeled a tonal look for Saint Laurent in 1980.

Allan Tannenbaum/Archive Photos/Getty Images Along with Saint Laurent, Hall was also a regular on Thierry Mugler’s runways. Here she is seen modeling a bustier top and split chiffon skirt at a show in New York in 1980.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Jagger and Hall both wore patterned looks at Hall’s birthday party in 1981.

Kypros/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Hall and fellow model Marie Helvin matched in black-and-white looks at the Royal Ascot in 1982. Hall is still a regular attendee of the British horse race today.

Bettmann/Bettmann/Getty Images In 1982, Hall walked the Bill Blass runway in an over-the-top colorful plaid dress.

Wally McNamee/Corbis Historical/Getty Images Jagger and Hall celebrated the musician’s 40th birthday in Barbados in 1983.

Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images In 1984, Hall wore a black look featuring a fur hat for the christening of her first child with Jagger, Elizabeth.

Thomas Iannaccone/Archive Photos/Getty Images Hall in Bill Blass’s New York studio in 1984.

Daniel SIMON/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images It was also common to see Hall on the Chanel runway, and in 1985, she wore this gorgeous, caped chiffon dress at the house’s show.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Hall attended the screening of A View to Kill in 1985 while pregnant with her second child with Jagger, James.

ARNAL/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Chanel muse Inès de la Fressange walked the brand’s runway alongside Hall during the brand’s 1986 haute couture show.

Georges De Keerle/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Jagger and Hall spent a lot of time in Barbados in the ’70s and ’80s. Here they are in February 1987, taking a stroll on the beach.

Pool ARNAL/PAT/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Hall wore a blue skirt suit with a comically tall hat for Christian Dior’s autumn/winter 1993/1994 collection.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images In 1995, Hall attended the first-ever VH1 Fashion and Music Awards in a beaded Mugler dress.

Daniel SIMON/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images A longtime friend of Vivienne Westwood, Hall modeled a ball gown for the designer’s autumn/winter 1996/1997 collection.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Hall and Jagger attended the CFDA Fashion Awards together in 1996.

Tom Wargacki/WireImage/Getty Images In 1996, the model arrived at the BAFTA Awards in a silver satin dress with a rainbow chiffon shawl.

KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images A year after her 1999 split from Jagger, Hall went to the CFDA Fashion Awards wearing a simple, light blue dress with beaded fringe across the neckline.

J. Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images In 2001, Hall wore a black satin dress with an off-the-shoulder bustier top to the amfAR AIDS Benefit at the Cannes Film Festival.

Toni Anne Barson Archive/WireImage/Getty Images Hall donned a colorful, patterned dress to the premiere of All or Nothing at Cannes in 2002.

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images A year later, she opted for another patterned look when attending the Ghosts of the Abyss premiere at the festival.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images A regular at Cannes in the early 2000s, Hall went again in 2004.

Niki Nikolova/FilmMagic/Getty Images In 2005, Hall took her daughters, Elizabeth Scarlett and Georgia May Jagger, to the King Kong premiere in London.

George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Over the years, Hall acted in a handful of movies, including the 1989 Batman, making her appearance at the 2016 Golden Globes all the more appropriate.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images One month before marrying media magnate Rupert Murdoch in 2016, the pair attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party together.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Hall and Murdoch wed on March 5, 2016, in London. The bride wore a light blue dress and silver flats.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images Hall attended the premiere of Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie with Murdoch. The model made a cameo in the film as herself.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hall and Murdoch matched in black at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2017.

Bloomberg/Bloomberg/Getty Images In 2018, Hall wore a form-fitting blue, quarter-sleeved dress while attending a dinner for French President Emanuel Macron at the White House alongside Murdoch.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Murdoch and Hall divorced in 2022, so the model opted to bring her daughter, Georgia May, as her date to the 2023 Green Carpet Fashion Awards.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images In 2024, the mother-daughter pair attended the spring/summer 2024 Saint Laurent show in matching all-black ensembles.

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images Hall returned to the runway in 2025, kind of. The model was the star of Completedworks’s spring/summer 2026 show, in which she took on the role of a psychic for the unique presentation.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images In 2025, Hall wore a black dress underneath a hot pink fur coat for the inaugural British Museum Ball.