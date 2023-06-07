Jessica Chastain Is on a Color-Fueled Suiting Streak

Summer suiting has taken many forms this season. At Cannes, Nicole Kidman went bare under her Chanel suit while Kristen Stewart opted for a menswear-inspired look at the Met Gala. But there seems to be a rather lively iteration of the silhouette taking its place in the spotlight. But a certain actress seems to be deeply commited to making suiting particularly exciting this season.

On Tuesday, at the Drama Desk Awards in New York City, where she picked up an award for her role in A Doll’s House, Jessica Chastain wore what was one of a handful of bold suits that she has donned throughout the past months. The green screen-esque look is from New York brand Sergio Hudson’s spring/summer 2023 collection and features statement shoulders and button detailing.

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Just a few days prior on Friday, the 46-year-old wore another tailored ensemble—this time, a black look complete with billowing trousers and a double breasted blazer. She also isn't afraid to throw in some prints, either, like when she wore a Prabal Gurung floral number layered over a black lingerie-style bustier (she also recently stepped out in a look from Gurung’s pre-fall 2023 collection).

Chastain has styled her suits pretty similarly, opting for varying degrees of wide-framed sunglasses, staggering heels, and an Hermes Birkin bag for good measure. The actress’s style is a mix of modern edge and Old Hollywood glamour, so it makes perfect sense that she would opt for an updated take on the tailored style.

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

While a suit isn’t revolutionary in and of itself, Chastain is actually tapping into a resurgence seen on the runways. For the recent spring/summer season, brands like Bottega Veneta, Dior, Chanel, among offered their take on the fad—ranging from pastel tweed to grafitti-like prints.

Chastain hasn’t been afraid to mix in a suited moment here and there throughout her career (like at the 2021 SAG Awards where she took home Female Actor in a Leading Role for The Eyes of Tammy Faye). But clearly, the suited look seems to have struck a chord this summer.

Shop Jessica’s Neon Suit