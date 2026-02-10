How Jessie Buckley’s Red Carpet Style Evolved From Eccentric to Elegant

Jessie Buckley is a darling of the 2026 awards season, but the Irish actor’s red-carpet résumé stretches far before that. When Buckley first gained international attention with her roles in Chernobyl and I’m Thinking of Ending Things, her fashion sense arrived just as boldly. She embraced offbeat silhouettes, whether they be sculptural Vivienne Westwood numbers or gothic Rodarte looks, and theatrical flourishes mainly seen in her ever-changing hair color.

Nowadays, the Hamnet star has refined that once-theatrical approach into something sleeker and more restrained, favoring polished silhouettes that still carry a quiet sense of drama. For Buckley, that’s meant everything from casual-chic separates and Chanel T-shirt dresses to sequined frocks by Bottega Veneta and custom Dior dresses, like the one she wore to win her first Golden Globe, in 2026.

Here, take in Buckley’s best fashion moments from 2016 until now.

2026: Critics’ Circle Film Awards Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Buckley shimmered like the chicest disco ball at the 2026 Critics’ Circle Film Awards, stepping out in a sequined mesh Bottega Veneta dress.

2026: Golden Globe Awards CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images At the 2026 Golden Globes, where Buckley won the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama Award, she wore a one-shoulder Dior dress in a delightful baby blue color.

2026: Critics’ Choice Awards Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic/Getty Images Opting against the more standard red-carpet gown, Buckley dazzled at the 2026 Critics’ Choice Awards in a draped halter top and black trousers designed by Dior’s Jonathan Anderson.

2026: AFI Awards JC Olivera/Variety/Getty Images To attend the 2026 AFI Awards, she embraced the leather look in a sleek Khaite dress.

2026: Palm Springs Film Awards Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Buckley did her version of the “going out” top by pairing a Dries van Noten bustier with slouchy dress pants.

2025: Gotham Awards Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images With its layered sleeves and relaxed fit, the actor’s Chanel look at the 2025 Gotham Awards was something of a high-fashion T-shirt dress.

2025: Hamnet Los Angeles Premiere Savion Washington/WireImage/Getty Images Buckley paired her plunging Valentino gown with Jessica McCormack jewels and a red lip at the Hamnet L.A. debut.

2025: London Film Festival Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images The actor went for bold structure and even bolder color at the London Film Festival, wearing a fringed ball gown by Roksanda.

2025: Toronto Film Festival Emma McIntyre/EveryStory2025/WireImage/Getty Images At the TIFF premiere of Hamnet, the actor opted for black trousers and an off-the-shoulder top with silk trim along the neckline.

2024: British Independent Film Awards Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images The actor’s jet-black pixie cut made for a stark contrast against her all-white Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood outfit.

2024: Wicked Little Letters Premiere Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Buckley debuted her new bleach blonde hair color at a 2024 premiere while wearing a peach Simone Rocha dress.

2023: Academy Awards Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images With a fiery red bob and a gothic Rodarte dress, Buckley brought the drama to the 2023 Oscars.

2023: SAG Awards VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images Buckley didn’t take home a trophy at the 2023 SAG Awards, but at least this metallic Dior dress made sure she looked like one.

2023: Critics’ Choice Awards Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images At the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles, the actor had a princess moment courtesy of Vivienne Westwood.

2023: National Board of Review Awards Gala Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Peep the feet-shaped shoes, gilded toes and all, that Buckley paired with this Schiaparelli look in 2023.

2022: Women Talking Premiere Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images If anyone can make clown-core work, it’s Buckley in this bright Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood number.

2022: Met Gala John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Buckley didn’t play it safe for her Met Gala debut in 2022. She showed up to fashion’s night out in a three-piece Schiaparelli suit, a wide-brimmed Stephen Jones hat, and a faux mustache in honor of the “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” theme.

2019: British Independent Film Awards Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images No shirt? No problem. Buckley wore nothing underneath this chic winter coat at the 2019 British Independent Film Awards.

2018: BFI London Film Festival Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Floral patterns, like the one seen on this off-the-shoulder gown in 2018, were a staple of Buckley’s early red-carpet style.

2017: Olivier Awards Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Buckley embodied elegance at the 2017 Olivier Awards in a lace maxidress made special by floral appliqués.