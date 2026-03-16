On Sunday night, Jessie Buckley capped off an awards season sweep with an Academy Award win for Best Actress for her heartbreaking performance as Agnes, the grieving mother at the center of Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet. The 36-year-old Kerry native became the first Irish actor to take home the prize, dedicating it to “the beautiful chaos of a mother’s heart” during her speech.

“We all come from a lineage of women who continue to create against all odds,” Buckley said onstage, pausing to acknowledge her family in the audience as well as her eight-month-old daughter, Isla, at home.

The moment also marked a milestone for Chanel. Buckley accepted the award wearing a custom design by Matthieu Blazy, making her only the second woman to win Best Actress in the maison’s couture after Julianne Moore, who wore a Karl Lagerfeld gown for her 2015 victory. It took Lagerfeld more than three decades to dress a Best Actress winner; Blazy achieved the feat within his first year as the brand’s creative director.

Buckley accepting the award for Best Actress. Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Buckley almost floated onto the red carpet in a light pink bustier chiffon gown topped with a striking red satin stole draped across her shoulders—laughing and joking with photographers and immediately landing on every best-dressed list. Romantic yet powerful, the look required more than 263 hours to make and was inspired by Hollywood royalty—specifically a photo of Grace Kelly in a dress by Edith Head at the 1956 Oscars. Minimal Chanel Fine Jewelry and luminous beauty from makeup artist Nina Park completed the fantasy. “The inspiration for Jessie’s look came from the colors of her dress,” Park explained. “With the striking red and pink tones, I wanted the makeup to feel harmonious. Soft, radiant skin, paired with a diffused red lip, highlighted her natural beauty, while maintaining an elegant and understated finish.”

Courtesy of Chanel

A hidden chain detail lined the Buckley’s red stole. Courtesy of Chanel

Before Buckley put on her diamond necklace or Bouton de Camélia earrings and reapplied her Le Rouge lipstick one final time, she spent the day relaxing with her daughter and family, who had traveled from Ireland to celebrate the occasion. Ahead of the ceremony, she spoke with W about her dress, Oscars prep, and what comes after a whirlwind awards season.

Photograph by Daniel Jackson

How did you arrive at this particular look?

My incredible stylist, Danielle Goldberg, found this picture of Grace Kelly attending the Oscars and there was something about that picture and her energy that we both loved. She sent it to Matthieu Blazy at Chanel, and they started dreaming. What I love about the colors we landed on is that there was something deeply feminine, tender, but strong about it. A modern woman who is full of joy. I wanted to feel full of joy and give a nod to the classic Old Hollywood heroes.

Is it all referential to your Hamnet character, Agnes?

The red is definitely a nod to Agnes. Red was such an instinctual color for me with her. It represents a beating, raw open heart. A life force. And the pink feels so tender and almost like it’s an extension of my skin.

Do you believe in good luck charms? Will you be wearing or carrying any to the ceremony?

I do! I’m gonna bring an amethyst blue stone that my brilliant friend gave me as I headed into this week. But I like to mentally stitch every person that I love in my life into my heart pocket.

Talk us through your Oscars Sunday and how you get yourself mentally ready to face the red carpet?

I am gonna start my day with a big snuggle with my daughter for as long as I can. Then a facial and a good breaky with my family. Then my incredible team, Nina Park and Bryce Scarlett, come and we crank up the tunes with my daughter sitting on my lap and begin the party.

Buckley showing off her new award after her win. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

You’re one of the three nominees this year who was once on reality TV. What advice or words of wisdom would you give to young “I’d Do Anything” Jessie Buckley about her future?

You’re doing great, girl! Keep following your passion. And jump off the cliff of life. Live with your heart wide open and risk! Risk it all!

Who are some of your red carpet fashion icons and why?

Oh, so many! To be honest, I love how every single person turns up in their own expression. Each to their own! I’m all for it.

It’s been a long awards season. What are your plans for the week after it’s all over?

I’m disappearing to a land far, far away!

Courtesy of Chanel