A History of Jisoo’s Best Red Carpet Moments

Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Following a Dior runway show on social media these days means you’ll likely run into thousands of Blackpink fans wondering whether Jisoo will be in attendance. The 29-year-old K-pop star has been a global ambassador for the brand since 2021, and according to one calculation, the photos she posted of herself attending Dior’s spring 2022 show were the most impactful Instagram post of Paris Fashion Week. In other words, when Jisoo wears something, the world pays attention.
In 2022, the Blackpink singer also inked a deal with jeweler and watchmaker Cartier—and between those two endorsements, her style tends to skew classically feminine. On the red carpet she favors a miniskirt, often paired with a tailored jacket or blazer. And when she’s in a more festive mood, she’s certainly not afraid of a ruffle or a bow. Here, a look back at Jisoo’s best red carpet fashion moments.