A History of Jisoo’s Best Red Carpet Moments

Following a Dior runway show on social media these days means you’ll likely run into thousands of Blackpink fans wondering whether Jisoo will be in attendance. The 29-year-old K-pop star has been a global ambassador for the brand since 2021, and according to one calculation, the photos she posted of herself attending Dior’s spring 2022 show were the most impactful Instagram post of Paris Fashion Week. In other words, when Jisoo wears something, the world pays attention.

In 2022, the Blackpink singer also inked a deal with jeweler and watchmaker Cartier—and between those two endorsements, her style tends to skew classically feminine. On the red carpet she favors a miniskirt, often paired with a tailored jacket or blazer. And when she’s in a more festive mood, she’s certainly not afraid of a ruffle or a bow. Here, a look back at Jisoo’s best red carpet fashion moments.

2023: Dior Fashion Show Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images) In Paris for Dior’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear runway show, Jisoo paired a black double-breasted suit dress (shortened from its debut on the runway) with a pair of utilitarian boots.

2023: Lady Dior Celebration Photo by The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images At an exhibition in Seoul celebrating Dior’s iconic Lady Dior handbag, Jisoo (of course) carried the accessory and paired it with a dreamy frock from the brand’s fall 2023 collection.

2022: Cartier Event Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage For the reopening of Cartier Maison Cheongdam in Seoul, Jisoo wore jewels from the house and paired them with a Givenchy jacket worn as a dress.

2022: VMAs Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global While attending MTV’s 2022 VMAs in Newark, New Jersey along with her band mates, Jisoo wore a custom Dior outfit that paired a crochet top with a floral skirt.

2022: Dior Show Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images You can’t wear yellow plaid without risking comparisons to Clueless heroine Cher Horowitz, but Jisoo managed to make this Dior number her own.

2021: Dior Show Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images The outfit that made Paris Fashion Week history: a Korean goddess in a Dior mini-dress inspired by Greek antiquity.

2020: Jimmy Choo Event Photo by The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images For this event in Seoul, Jisoo paired a black Versace dress with white Jimmy Choo accessories.

2019: Cartier Party Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage For a Cartier event in Seoul, Jisoo opted for a classic black-and-white Balmain suit set.

2019: Burberry Show Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images During a rare excursion to London Fashion Week, Jisoo wore all Burberry.

2019: Prada Show Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage At this Prada show in Milan, Jisoo put an edgy spin on her favored uniform of black miniskirts.

2017: SBS Gayo Daejeon ‘Battle of the Bands’ Photo by The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images Much like a newspaper, Jisoo was red all over at this 2017 event.

2017: Gaon Chart K-pop Music Awards Photo by The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images Though she seems to favor bold black these days, back in 2017 she went all-in on pattern at this awards show.

2017: Golden Disc Awards Photo by The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images At this 2017 awards show, she was “can’t miss” in a black minidress (with floral appliqués) layered over a sweater that channeled Christmas tinsel.