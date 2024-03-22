Co-stars Joey King and Logan Lerman are remixing classic red carpet style. For the premiere of We Were The Lucky Ones last night, the actors presented chic twists on step and repeat style to promote their new Hulu project.

King, who leads the drama series, sported an avant-garde variation of the sleeveless gown. Her dress, courtesy of Prada, featured a cream and white color way that was accented by three-dimensional detailing throughout. As the silhouette of King’s dress was rather simple, the wavy, raised ruffles provided an interesting focal point to the look as the actress posed on the red carpet. King accessorized things with a pair of towering metallic heels, gold jewels, and an elegant updo.

Lerman, for his part, also followed suit (quite literally) in his version of red carpet tailoring. Instead of a traditional button down, though, the actor based his look around a satin tank top that he paired with a power shoulder overcoat and loose-fitting dress pants. Menswear on the red carpet is usually quite predictable, and while Lerman didn’t reinvent the wheel here, it’s refreshing to see even the smallest of changes to the traditional suit and tie. Even if it is just some satin fabric.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

The actors were also supported by their partners during the event. King and her husband Steven Piet made their red carpet debut as a married couple after tying the knot in August—the director sported a navy suit and a black tie. Lerman cozied up to his fiancée, Ana Corrigan, who sported a strapless black gown and matching heels.

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

We Were the Lucky Ones is adapted from Georgia Hunter’s 2017 novel of the same name. King and Lerman star as Halina and Addy Kurc, members of a Polish Jewish family attempting to reunite and rebuild after being separated during WWII.

“I think it’s important to tell these stories for every generation, this is about when hate goes unchecked,” Lerman told reporters of the series in February. King echoed her co-star’s sentiments, saying “Being able to explore a role that touches on my own ancestry, it’s very personal.”