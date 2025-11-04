FASHION

On the Red Carpet, Jonathan Bailey Makes Menswear Interesting

by Matthew Velasco
BERLIN, GERMANY - JUNE 18: Jonathan Bailey attends the "Jurassic World Rebirth" (Die Wiedergeburt) p...
Tristar Media/WireImage/Getty Images

Forget drab suits and plain ties—Jonathan Bailey isn’t afraid of taking big swings on the red carpet. When it comes to menswear, the Bridgerton and Wicked star has never been shy about really experimenting with his fashion choices. Over the years, that has included everything from male cleavage, sheer, and $800 flip-flops by The Row. Even Bailey’s more traditional looks, often designed by Jonathan Anderson or Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen at The Row, are done with a punch. It’s not wonder he was just named People’s “Sexiest Man Alive.”

Here, look through the best of Jonathan Bailey’s red carpet style.

2025: Jurassic World Rebirth Seoul Premiere

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bailey was very eager to show off his Hermès suit to fans in Seoul.

2025: Jurassic World Rebirth London Premiere

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic/Getty Images

He may have been in London, but Bailey did his twist on the Canadian tuxedo at the Jurassic premiere. He wore a chambray shirt and khakis. The look was inspired by Steven Spielberg’s own '90s style.

2025: Jurassic World Rebirth Photo Call

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bailey sent the Internet into a frenzy when he bared his toes at a Jurassic photo call in London. His toe-splitters were from The Row, but still.

2024: Wicked: Part One Photo Call

Jeff Spicer/WireImage/Getty Images

Bailey got in on the method dressing fun with this Elphaba green look by Loewe.

2024: Wicked: Part One New York Premiere

Bruce Glikas/WireImage/Getty Images

Bailey’s color-blocked suit from Loewe at the Wicked New York debut had a crinkled effect to it.

2024: Wicked: Part One Los Angeles Premiere

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Bailey paired his Versace chainmail shirt with white trousers and ruby shoes, a nod to Dorothy’s ruby slippers.

2024: Wicked: Part One Photo Call

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

He showed off his toned legs alongside co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

2024: Wicked: Part One Australia Premiere

SAVERIO MARFIA/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The actor paired a butter yellow too-big suit from Dolce & Gabbana with a banana yellow blouse.

2024: Emmy Awards

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Armani, the actor dabbled in male cleavage at the 2024 Emmys.

2024: Met Gala

Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Loewe was again the choice for Bailey at the 2024 Met Gala, and he was eager to display the 3D rosettes that lined his suit.

2024: CinemaCon

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Bailey coordinated his sparkling Loewe shirt with matching mules.

2024: Bridgerton Season 3 Premiere

ANDREA RENAULT/AFP/Getty Images

He proved that men can wear sheer, too.

2023: Maestro Premiere

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

At the Maestro premiere in 2023, Bailey went comfy chic in a cardigan that he styled with a “pop of red” via his shirt.

2023: Met Gala

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

He channeled Karl Lagerfeld at the 2023 Met Gala in a Bond-esque suit.

2022: BAFTA Awards

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

During his early days on the red carpet, Bailey stuck to the classics.