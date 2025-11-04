Forget drab suits and plain ties—Jonathan Bailey isn’t afraid of taking big swings on the red carpet. When it comes to menswear, the Bridgerton and Wicked star has never been shy about really experimenting with his fashion choices. Over the years, that has included everything from male cleavage, sheer, and $800 flip-flops by The Row. Even Bailey’s more traditional looks, often designed by Jonathan Anderson or Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen at The Row, are done with a punch. It’s not wonder he was just named People’s “Sexiest Man Alive.”

Here, look through the best of Jonathan Bailey’s red carpet style.

2025: Jurassic World Rebirth Seoul Premiere Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bailey was very eager to show off his Hermès suit to fans in Seoul.

2025: Jurassic World Rebirth London Premiere Neil Mockford/FilmMagic/Getty Images He may have been in London, but Bailey did his twist on the Canadian tuxedo at the Jurassic premiere. He wore a chambray shirt and khakis. The look was inspired by Steven Spielberg’s own '90s style.

2025: Jurassic World Rebirth Photo Call Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bailey sent the Internet into a frenzy when he bared his toes at a Jurassic photo call in London. His toe-splitters were from The Row, but still.

2024: Wicked: Part One Photo Call Jeff Spicer/WireImage/Getty Images Bailey got in on the method dressing fun with this Elphaba green look by Loewe.

2024: Wicked: Part One New York Premiere Bruce Glikas/WireImage/Getty Images Bailey’s color-blocked suit from Loewe at the Wicked New York debut had a crinkled effect to it.

2024: Wicked: Part One Los Angeles Premiere Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Bailey paired his Versace chainmail shirt with white trousers and ruby shoes, a nod to Dorothy’s ruby slippers.

2024: Wicked: Part One Photo Call Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images He showed off his toned legs alongside co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

2024: Wicked: Part One Australia Premiere SAVERIO MARFIA/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actor paired a butter yellow too-big suit from Dolce & Gabbana with a banana yellow blouse.

2024: Emmy Awards Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Armani, the actor dabbled in male cleavage at the 2024 Emmys.

2024: Met Gala Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Loewe was again the choice for Bailey at the 2024 Met Gala, and he was eager to display the 3D rosettes that lined his suit.

2024: CinemaCon VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images Bailey coordinated his sparkling Loewe shirt with matching mules.

2024: Bridgerton Season 3 Premiere ANDREA RENAULT/AFP/Getty Images He proved that men can wear sheer, too.

2023: Maestro Premiere Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images At the Maestro premiere in 2023, Bailey went comfy chic in a cardigan that he styled with a “pop of red” via his shirt.

2023: Met Gala Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images He channeled Karl Lagerfeld at the 2023 Met Gala in a Bond-esque suit.