With an eye for adventurous silhouettes and a penchant for bold, bright color, Joy Sunday is quickly becoming one of the more exciting red carpet stars of her generation. Best known for her role as Bianca Barclay in the hit Netflix series, Wednesday, Sunday brings a theatrical element to the step and repeat, but never loses sight of her personal tastes.

Sunday hasn’t shied away from risk. She’s worn everything from sheer, bondage-inspired outfits to knitted neon moments. In just a few short years in the spotlight, she’s cozied up to some of fashion’s most exciting talents, including McQueen’s new designer Seán McGirr, LaQuan Smith, and Charles Harbison of Harbison.

Below, take a look back at Sunday’s best style moments, from early appearances to her growing reign as a red carpet standout.

2025: Wednesday Season 2, Part 1 Global Premiere Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Sunday leaned into method dressing at the Wednesday season two, part one premiere. She wore an off-the-runway look from McQueen composed of a structured knit dress, lace stockings, and a matching headpiece.

2025: Napa Valley StreamFest Amber De Vos/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sunday embraced texture—and bold, bright color—at a 2025 event in Napa.

2024: Academy Awards Viewing Party Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images For the 2024 Oscars after-parties, the actor looked occasion-appropriate in a ruffled LBD that was begging for a twirl on the dancefloor.

2024: BAFTA Awards Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Sunday went the bombshell route at the 2024 BAFTAs, pairing a latex Atsuko Kudo number with Messika jewelry.

2024: Emmy Awards Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images At the 2024 Emmys, Sunday offered an elevated twist on power suiting with a long train and a fold-over neckline.

2024: Lancôme Event Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sunday’s LaQuan Smith look, which included tights worn with heels, looked like liquid metal.

2023: Falling In Love Berlin Premiere Tristar Media/WireImage/Getty Images There’s nowhere better suited to this bondage premiere look Sunday wore in 2023 than Berlin.

2023: Paris Fashion Week Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Sunday matched her fringe high-low dress with a fuchsia lip during a Paris Fashion Week event at the Louvre.

2022: Critics’ Choice Association’s Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Color coordination, like this knit dress and matching heels moment, is a go-to for Sunday on the red carpet.