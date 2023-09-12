There’s only so may days in New York Fashion Week, but Julia Fox has already lived nine style lives. She started things off at the Victoria’s Secret show with a wolf-cut hair style. Then, she made her way to another event in a look made entirely of watches. Now, on Tuesday, the actress took things down a different aisle (pun intended) to attend Wiederhoeft’s spring/summer 2024 show.

Fox stepped out in a micro-mini corseted dress designed by the New York-based brand. Up top, the bodice portion was made with rows of structured boning and complete with subtle floral embroidery. The fitted silhouette, a Wiederhoeft signature, certainly emphasized Fox’s figure, finishing in a pouf-style tulle skirt trimmed with white bows. While the dress would’ve been a statement in and of itself, this is Fox (and Fox at NYFW) we’re talking about.

Keeping with the bridal theme, the 33-year-old wore an extremely dramatic veil that started on her head and finished with a ruffled hem that nearly dragged on the city sidewalk behind her. The transparent fabric allowed us to see some very important details from the rest of the look—like her glitzy opera gloves and deep red lip (which took things from bride-to-be to Bride of Frankenstein territory).

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Thankfully, her platform Mary Janes gave her a few extra inches to prevent the all-white look from the street. In place of a bouquet of flowers, Fox opted to sport a mini bag with the phrase “Til death do us part” written across the front.

The look was decidedly more angelic, in a sense, when compared to her string of other fashion week ensembles thus far. On Wednesday, Fox stepped out to a Victoria’s Secret event in one of her signature sheer looks—this one, made of saran wrap-like fabric. She also unveiled a new hair style (which we now know was temporary) in the form of a shaggy black look.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Her most recent non-bridal ensemble came on Sunday for the Jean Paul Gaultier x KNWLS party. Fittingly, she wore pieces from the brands’ collaboration—a shaggy leather jaacket that she paired with a striped cropped top and tights. As it was uncharacteristically hot that day, we could also see her rocking this look as we move into the fall season.

Though things in New York come to a close Wednesday, Fox is surely heading overseas for the remainder of fashion month. While we can’t quite predict what wearable concoction she’ll come up with, it will surely be entertaining.