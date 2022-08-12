Julia Fox Is Bringing Back The Cutout Dress & Turning It Up To 11

On Thursday, Julia Fox challenged the laws of gravity and the official definition of clothing with her look for running errands in Los Angeles. It’s unclear what kind of errands Fox was running, but she was doing them in see-through stilettos and a cutout look that was more cutout than clothing.

The black latex miniskirt was made of strategically placed bands that showed off her rear rather than protecting it from the elements. On top, Fox wore a tiny cropped bra made of the same material, featuring one strap held together with silver rings of an almost industrial design. Her long brown hair was down in waves over her shoulders and her makeup was minimal by the classic Fox standards.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

For accessories, all Fox carried was a small metallic purse on a strap—so her grocery tote bags must be in the car.

Fox is known for her boundary-pushing outfits that are cut to make her physique the main event, and she has admitted that she has a symbiotic relationship with the paparazzi so her fans get to see what she’s serving.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

“Sometimes the paparazzi get me, and I look like s—, you know?” Fox told People. “If they're gonna get me, I might as well make the best of it. I feel like I'm doing a service. I'm providing a service."

She added that she considers her sartorial choices a “visual service.”

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

When putting together her looks, Fox said that her choices come from her personal philosophy of “not giving a fuck.”

“I think just being fearless, not giving a fuck, doing what I feel like doing, and not caring about whether society thinks it's normal or not,” she said. “If I think it's cool, then it's cool.”