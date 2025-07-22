Julia Garner is staying loyal to method dressing. At last night’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps premiere in Los Angeles, the actor continued her run of themed press looks, stepping out in an iridescent ensemble that delivered its own kind of superpower.

Garner, who plays Shalla Bal, a version of the Silver Surfer, in the Marvel film, slipped into a bespoke Gucci dress to hit the blue carpet. The strapless piece featured a sweetheart neckline, elegant ruched details, and a long leg slit placed along one side. While the cut of Garner’s dress was rather traditional, it was the garment’s hue that brought things into superhero territory. It was designed in a glittering royal blue fabric—the color largely associated with the Fantastic Four, of course—with teal accents across the bust and train.

Garner let the dress project its own power, opting to accessorize minimally. To finish, she wore her platinum hair in an updo and sported black open-toe heels and elegant diamond jewelry.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Before arriving to Los Angeles with the star-studded The Fantastic Four: First Steps cast, Garner was over in London on promotional duty. There, the actor leaned even further into themed stylings, with a pair of metallic looks that referenced her role.

For the film’s London premiere, Garner went full Silver Surfer in an archival Thom Browne look from the label’s spring 2017 collection. The actor wore an asymmetric disco ball dress that juxtaposed a long sleeve with a completely open portion. Garner layered a sheer bodysuit and a matching bralette underneath her dress. The following morning, Garner continued her embrace of metallics for a photo call at The Corinthia Hotel. The actor opted for a lace-trimmed Erdem slip that radiated with hundreds of silver-hued sequins.

Between iridescent blue and sparkling silver, Garner’s Fantastic Four press looks proved that she’s turning superhero style into a real-life superpower.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images