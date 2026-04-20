Since Matthieu Blazy’s first Chanel collection debuted in October, the brand has attracted a slate of surprising—and welcome—new faces into its front rows. One such star is Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who continued her recent high-fashion foray at the New York City premiere of her The Sheep Detectives, in which she voices one of the sheep who attempts to solve a crime. Fittingly, her attire embraced the city that never sleeps with fashionable aplomb.

Louis-Dreyfus slipped on a New York-worthy uniform of an all-black blouse, trousers, and pointed-toe heels for the Jazz at Lincoln Center occasion. A tweed Chanel jacket from the brand’s Métiers d’Art 2026 collection gave her look a whimsical burst of primary color from its vibrant red, blue, and white palette. The formal piece was even more intricate than mets the eye, however, with gleaming Chanel-branded buttons and chains woven into its fabric for an unexpected shine.

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Louis-Dreyfus elevated her Chanel jacket’s lighter hues with the brand’s mother-of-pearl hoop earrings, plus a triangular white leather shoulder bag printed with its double-C logo at the center. Those contrasting neutrals kept the focus on her statement-making outer layer, ensuring its colors popped even more vibrantly.

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The Seinfeld actress’s latest Chanel outing marks her latest appearance in the brand, and a surprising fashion girl era. Late last year, Louis-Dreyfus made headlines while attending the brand’s Métiers d’Art runway show, memorably held in an underground subway station. On that occasion, she blossomed in a camellia-trimmed caped jacket and skirt from the label’s spring 2026 collection, complemented by white floral earrings, cap-toed heels, and a deep red leather flap bag.

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It seems she likes what she saw at the show, as her recent jacket came from the collection. Hopefully, even more onscreen and high-fashion variety will follow.