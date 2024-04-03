Julianne Moore is a true chameleon. Both on and off the screen. Moore’s career has seen her take on mind-bending, emotional roles in projects like Boogie Nights, The Big Lebowski, The End of the Affair, Far from Heaven, May December and, most recently, the twisted Mary Villiers in Mary & George. It’s only fitting then that the actress’ red carpet style over the years has been just as, if not more, varied than her acting roles.

During the biggest awards shows, premieres, and galas, Moore has pulled off everything from ’90s minimalism to over-the-top gala gowns with ease. Of course, the actress has been dressed by a who’s who of luxury fashion since her breakthrough in the 1990s. She’s worn sculptural Schiaparelli, flashy Celine, chic Saint Laurent—and just about every brand in between—and even formed a special relationship with the late Chanel designer, Karl Lagerfeld. Below, a look back at Julianne Moore’s top red carpet moments over the years.

2024: Mary & George Premiere Lia Toby/WireImage/Getty Images Moore channeled her inner Mary Villiers for the London premiere of Mary & George. The actress sported a sculptural Schiaparelli confection and statement gold earrings.

2024: Golden Globe Awards Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images All eyes were on Moore at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards thanks to the actress’ ruby red Bottega Veneta princess gown.

2023: May December Premiere VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images For the premiere of May December, Moore tapped into her devilish side with an edgy Prada look complete with an open back and slit.

2023: BAFTA Awards Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Moore was an absolute vision in feather-trimmed Saint Laurent during the 2023 BAFTA Awards in London.

2022: Met Gala WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images In Tom Ford, Moore referenced the ultimate American style icon, Jackie Kennedy, at the 2022 Met Gala themed “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.”

2022: Venice Film Festival Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images Moore commanded attention at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in a tiered Dior look.

2021: Toronto Film Festival Ryan Emberley/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Moore dressed up a glittery, cut-out Celine dress with a business casual blazer during the 2021 Toronto Film Festival.

2019: Golden Globe Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Party in the front and back. Moore wore a bow-trimmed Givenchy couture number to the Golden Globe Awards in 2019.

2018: Green Carpet Fashion Awards Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images Moore looked stauesque at the 2018 Green Carpet Awards in a lavender Ferragamo confection.

2016: Academy Awards Todd Williamson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Moore took the plunge at the 2016 Academy Awards in a black Chanel ball gown.

2016: Golden Globe Awards Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A deep blue disco ball moment in glittery Tom Ford at the 2016 Golden Globe Awards.

2015: Academy Awards MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images/MediaNews Group/Getty Images Moore took home her first (and long overdue) Oscar in 2015 for her performance in Still Alice. The star looked ravishing in a strapless beaded gown from Chanel that she paired with Chopard jewels.

2013: CFDA Event Mireya Acierto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress slipped into off-the-runway Tom Ford for a 2013 CFDA event hosted by the American designer.

2012: Emmy Awards Jason Merritt/WireImage/Getty Images All eyes were on Moore at the 2012 Emmy Awards in sunflower yellow Dior.

2010: Rome Film Festival Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images The star stayed classic for the 2010 Rome Film Festival in a one-shoulder column gown.

2008: Cannes Film Festival Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Moore brought the romance to the 2008 Cannes Film Festival. The actress dazzled on the red carpet in a pale yellow gown complete with feathery shoulders.

2007: Met Gala Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic/Getty Images During the 2007 Met Gala, Moore channeled her inner Office Siren in a plunging tuxedo dress, va-va-voom hair, and a red lip.

2006: Freedomland Premiere Brian ZAK/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Moore dressed up flashy gold heels with a classic LBD for the 2006 premiere of Freedomland.

2004: Academy Awards Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Getty Images A fully-sequined moment at the 2004 Academy Awards.

2002: Toronto Film Festival George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Moore was ahead of the sheer curve in 2002 when she wore a see-through LBD to the Toronto Film Festival.

2000: Academy Awards KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images The actress stayed simple, and chic, for the 2000 Academy Awards. She styled a criss-cross black gown with matching mules and a glamorous updo.

1998: Met Gala WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images Totally ’90s at the 1998 Met Gala in a crinkled black dress, sandals, and an edgy night out bag.

1998: Academy Awards Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Moore slipped into an eggshell maxi dress and matching shawl for the 1998 Academy Awards.

1998: Golden Globe Awards WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images In Richard Tyler at the 1998 Golden Globe Awards, Moore epitomized classic Hollywood chic.

1995: Nine Months Premiere Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Moore wasn’t always just about dramatic evening gowns on the red carpet. For the premiere of Nine Months, she sported a metallic suit set and matching heels.

1993: Film Independent Spirit Awards Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images The actress’ earliest looks were all about simple, unfussy glamour—like this black mini dress and trench coat she sported in 1993.