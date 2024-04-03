Julianne Moore is a true chameleon. Both on and off the screen. Moore’s career has seen her take on mind-bending, emotional roles in projects like
, Boogie Nights The Big Lebowski, , The End of the Affair , Far from Heaven May December and, most recently, the twisted Mary Villiers in . It’s only fitting then that the actress’ red carpet style over the years has been just as, if not more, varied than her acting roles. Mary & George
During the biggest awards shows, premieres, and galas, Moore has pulled off everything from ’90s minimalism to over-the-top gala gowns with ease. Of course, the actress has been dressed by a who’s who of luxury fashion since her breakthrough in the 1990s. She’s worn sculptural Schiaparelli, flashy Celine, chic Saint Laurent—and just about every brand in between—and even formed a special relationship with the late Chanel designer, Karl Lagerfeld. Below, a look back at Julianne Moore’s top red carpet moments over the years.
2024:
Mary & George Premiere Lia Toby/WireImage/Getty Images
Moore channeled her inner Mary Villiers for the London
premiere of Mary & George. The actress sported a sculptural Schiaparelli confection and statement gold earrings.
2024: Golden Globe Awards
Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
All eyes were on Moore at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards thanks to the actress’ ruby red Bottega Veneta princess gown.
2023:
May December Premiere VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
For the premiere of
May December, Moore tapped into her devilish side with an edgy Prada look complete with an open back and slit. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images
Moore was an absolute vision in feather-trimmed Saint Laurent during the 2023 BAFTA Awards in London.
WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images
In Tom Ford, Moore referenced the ultimate American style icon, Jackie Kennedy, at the 2022 Met Gala themed “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.”
2022: Venice Film Festival
Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images
Moore commanded attention at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in a tiered Dior look.
2021: Toronto Film Festival
Ryan Emberley/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Moore dressed up a glittery, cut-out Celine dress with a business casual blazer during the 2021 Toronto Film Festival.
2019: Golden Globe Awards
Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images
Party in the front and back. Moore wore a bow-trimmed Givenchy couture number to the Golden Globe Awards in 2019.
2018: Green Carpet Fashion Awards
Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images
Moore looked stauesque at the 2018 Green Carpet Awards in a lavender Ferragamo confection.
Todd Williamson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Moore took the plunge at the 2016 Academy Awards in a black Chanel ball gown.
2016: Golden Globe Awards
Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
A deep blue disco ball moment in glittery Tom Ford at the 2016 Golden Globe Awards.
MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images/MediaNews Group/Getty Images
Moore took home her first (and long overdue) Oscar in 2015 for her performance in
Still Alice. The star looked ravishing in a strapless beaded gown from Chanel that she paired with Chopard jewels. Mireya Acierto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The actress slipped into off-the-runway Tom Ford for a 2013 CFDA event hosted by the American designer.
Jason Merritt/WireImage/Getty Images
All eyes were on Moore at the 2012 Emmy Awards in sunflower yellow Dior.
Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
The star stayed classic for the 2010 Rome Film Festival in a one-shoulder column gown.
2008: Cannes Film Festival
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Moore brought the romance to the 2008 Cannes Film Festival. The actress dazzled on the red carpet in a pale yellow gown complete with feathery shoulders.
Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic/Getty Images
During the 2007 Met Gala, Moore channeled her inner Office Siren in a plunging tuxedo dress, va-va-voom hair, and a red lip.
2006:
Freedomland Premiere Brian ZAK/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Moore dressed up flashy gold heels with a classic LBD for the 2006 premiere of
Freedomland. Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Getty Images
A fully-sequined moment at the 2004 Academy Awards.
2002: Toronto Film Festival
George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images
Moore was ahead of the sheer curve in 2002 when she wore a see-through LBD to the Toronto Film Festival.
KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images
The actress stayed simple, and chic, for the 2000 Academy Awards. She styled a criss-cross black gown with matching mules and a glamorous updo.
WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images
Totally ’90s at the 1998 Met Gala in a crinkled black dress, sandals, and an edgy night out bag.
Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
Moore slipped into an eggshell maxi dress and matching shawl for the 1998 Academy Awards.
1998: Golden Globe Awards
WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images
In Richard Tyler at the 1998 Golden Globe Awards, Moore epitomized classic Hollywood chic.
1995:
Nine Months Premiere Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images
Moore wasn’t always just about dramatic evening gowns on the red carpet. For the premiere of
Nine Months, she sported a metallic suit set and matching heels.
1993: Film Independent Spirit Awards
Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
The actress’ earliest looks were all about simple, unfussy glamour—like this black mini dress and trench coat she sported in 1993.
1991:
Cast A Deadly Spell Premiere Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images
Moore made a statement for one of her debut red carpet moments. She hit the 1991 premiere of
Cast A Deadly Spell in what would become one of her many style signatures: a black mini dress paired with a red lip.