Julianne Moore has a Master’s Degree in Motherology, but she’s taking a slight moment to teach her (metaphorical) son the ropes. Today, Moore and Nicholas Galitzine—who play a twisted mother-son duo in the very gay miniseries, Mary & George—looked the perfect pair on the red carpet in London.

The actors hit the series’ premiere wearing their finest step and repeat fashion. No, this wasn’t method dressing à la Dune—though it would’ve been delightful to see Moore in some sort of period piece like those worn by her character, Mary Villiers—but the pair looked to be channeling their on-screen roles with their looks’ Royal blue color palettes.

Moore, for her part, stunned in a crushed velvet gown that featured a plunging bodice which was accented by 3D sculptural details on either side. The Oscar winner has never been one to over complicate her looks—here, she followed suit by rounding everything out with statement gold earrings, smoked-out eyeshadow, and slicked-back hair.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Moore’s gown had some major shaping and volume going on, especially from the side.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Galitzine, who’s been having a whirlwind few months with his appearance in Red, White & Royal Blue, followed his co-star’s lead in a relaxed black suit that he paired with a light blue button down.

The pair were later joined on the red carpet by Tony Curran, who plays King James I and Galitzine’s seduction target, and executive producer Oliver Hermanus.

Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty Images

Mary & George, based on Benjamin Woolley's 2017 novel The King's Assassin, tells the real-life tale of Mary Villiers (Moore) as she molds her son George (Galitzine) to seduce King James of Scotland. Moore’s character is domineering and slightly twisted—in a trailer, she says the King is “so cockstruck, it’s like a curse” and even tells her son, “If I were a man, and I looked like you, I’d rule the fucking planet.”

The seven episode series is “an audacious historical psychodrama about a treacherous mother and son who schemed, seduced and killed to conquer the Court of England and the bed of King James I,” per an official synopsis. Personally, we’ll be watching every minute.