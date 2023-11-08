Jungkook has touched down in New York City and the carousel of blazers he’s worn during his trip to the Big Apple are so good that they’re literally stopping traffic. The BTS star has been in the city since Monday to promote his debut solo album, Golden, which released earlier this month. The K-pop’s star most recent appearance came on Wednesday during a stop at the SiriusXM Studios.

Jungkook appeared at the radio show wearing a pair of loose fitting dark wash jeans, a ribbed white t-shirt, and black puddle boots. But, like virtually all of his outfits this week, the true star of things was his Prince of Wales double breasted blazer. The piece featured a plaid stripe throughout, exaggerated lapels, and black buttons which Jungkook kept open for a casual feel.

Jason Mendez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Earlier that morning, the star ventured uptown to Rockefeller Plaza to perform his song “Standing Next To You” on the Today Show. He once again opted for a tailored look, this one, packed with a bit of sparkle. His blazer, which he layered over a black button down, was designed with dozens of crystals in an ombre effect.

NDZ/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

On Monday, BTS’s youngest member had his turn on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where he performed new music in, you guessed it! A power blazer. This one had a more traditional suiting cut than his previous two wears, and just like his last, also featured metallic details in the former of silver pinstripes.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

After hitting the stage, Jungkook sat down (in a unique white bomber jacket) with Fallon to discuss his new album, achievements, and tour plans—he even got a chance to try his first slice of New York Pizza. “Of course I want to do a world tour as a solo artist, but I don’t think I have enough songs for that,” the musician told the late night host. “So I want to complement them more and make more songs. And maybe when I’m ready, I can do the tour in full swing.”