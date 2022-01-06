And Just Like That... Episode 6 Fashion Recap: Carrie’s Big Move

Hey, it’s Che Diaz… just kidding. Whereas last week’s episode was all about Miranda’s viral comedian crush, this time around, Che’s only appearance is in Miranda’s fantasies. Charlotte is growing more open-minded by the day—even adding a Brandon Blackwood bag to her wardrobe—but she simply can’t wrap her head around her best friend’s tryst. “You’re not progressive enough for this,” she coolly tells Miranda, who promptly storms off. “You’re having a mid-life crisis. You should have just dyed your hair.”

Carrie, meanwhile, is pondering a face lift, but it’s hard to imagine when she’d have the time in the midst of two back-to-back moves. After all, there’s a whole storage unit to sort through, which is how she rediscovers her “favorite sun hat” seen above. All that apartment drama has only strengthened her bond with Seema. Her realtor pal even invites her to celebrate Diwali with her family—and, to Carrie’s astonishment, join her in dressing traditionally. See her lehenga choli and more of this episode’s most notable looks, here.

Photo by Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max Seema adds some panache to her signature head-to-toe neutrals, opting for a velvet cheetah-print suit by Etro. She’s in prime realtor mode, showing off the sunlit downtown (!) space that finally brings Carrie’s apartment search to a halt. (For now, anyway.)

Courtesy of HBO Max Carrie isn’t looking very downtown as she peruses the place with Anthony, showing off her strange pants-tucked-into-knee-high-boots silhouette.

Photo by Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max So she sat there, and she had a glass of wine... alone. (Draped in a rainbow cashmere shawl by Gabriela Hearst.) “This isn’t healthy,” Carrie says to herself, looking around her old apartment.

Photo by Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC via Getty Images The tides have turned for Miranda and her professor, Dr. Nya Wallace. At this point, they don’t even look like an odd couple when chatting about Nya’s fertility struggles in a park near Columbia. Miranda surprisingly foregoes a Loewe bag, instead showcasing her love for Jonathan Anderson with a leather-belted Loewe skirt. Nya is, of course, also repping Anderson: His eponymous label’s oversized chain loafers are unmistakable.

Photo by Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max Seema and Carrie quickly become buddy-buddy. With Diwali fast approaching, Seema is on the hunt for a fabulous new sari, and Carrie is all too happy to join in. She’s looking ready for fall in a La Rose Paris fedora and trench, while Seema changes things up even further. She’s donned a bright yellow robe-like coat by Rianna and Nina, a rare departure from the major fashion labels she has a taste for, like Fendi.

Photo by James Devaney/GC via Getty Images Carrie is thrilled to hear that she would be culturally appreciating, not appropriating, by wearing a sari to Seema’s family’s Diwali party. (That’s what Seema tells her, anyway.) She selects a silk embroidered lehenga by Falguni Shane Peacock India (price on request) and tops it off with flowers and Aquazarra platforms.

Courtesy of HBO Max Clearly, Carrie has yet to get curtains for her sunlit apartment. Doing her best to ignore the mysterious beeping noise emanating from one of her appliances, she grabs a pair of hexagonal Mykita Alessia sunglasses and fruitlessly attempts to sleep.

Photo by James Devaney/GC via Getty Images Miranda matches the tablecloth in a printed Altuzarra top and A-line skirt by Akris. (To Charlotte’s approval, the wine she brings to their picnic is non-alcoholic.) Somehow, Carrie barely sinks into the grass while wearing the Manolos she’s paired with a vintage Gucci suit.

Photo by James Devaney/GC via Getty Images Wait a minute... Charlotte is repping an up-and-coming Black designer? She’s accessorized her floral Gucci blouse with perhaps the most Charlotte Brandon Blackwood bag possible. (In an alternate universe, she instead opts for one his signature “End Systemic Racism” totes in an attempt to impress LTW.)