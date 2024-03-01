It’s hard to believe Justin Bieber has been in the spotlight for 15 years. It seems like just yesterday, his first single, “One Time,” was taking over airwaves on the summer radio, but it has been a decade and a half since the bowl cut-loving Canadian first popped up on our screens. Of course, in the time, Bieber has gone through quite the transformation—from a teen boy in a purple hoodie to a married, 30-year-old man in...well, still a lot of hoodies. Bieber has very casual style, which he has always showed off on red carpets. Even in the beginning, of his career, when he had to put on a suit for appearances at the Grammys or Golden Globes, he always added his own flare with a pair of high top sneakers. And today, now that he’s more comfortable in front of the cameras, he isn’t afraid to wear whatever he wants on the red carpet, even sweatpants. In actuality, Bieber really doesn’t walk a lot of red carpets anymore, but when he does, we can expect his own take on classic men’s style, often aided by Balenciaga, or the singer’s own brand, Drew. Below, we’re looking back at the last 15 years and the many style phases Bieber went through in that time, from his suit vest obsession to his Dolce & Gabbana era, to now.

2022: Grammy Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Bieber wore an extremely oversized suit by Balenciaga to his first Grammys red carpet in six years. The singer then accessorized the look sparingly, pairing the suit with a bright pink beanie, black sunglasses, and the similarly oversized Balenciaga Crocs.

2021: Justin Bieber: Our World Premiere Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The singer attended the premiere of his latest documentary in a casual look, featuring a turtleneck sweatshirt, light blue pants, and a safari hat.

2021: “In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion” Met Gala John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images The Biebers matched in simple, all black looks at the 2021 Met Gala. For his part, Justin represented his fashion brand, Drew, wearing a suit from the label.

2020: Justin Bieber: Seasons Premiere Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bieber once again opted for a laidback look for the red carpet, pairing a white top with pastel pink pants and a backwards hat for the premiere of his YouTube original series.

2016: Grammy Awards Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Bieber went for an all black look at the 2016 Grammys, courtesy of Saint Laurent, though he did top the outfit with a white dinner jacket at points throughout the evening.

2015: American Music Awards Kurt Krieger - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images We wonder how many times Bieber was asked how many Nirvana songs he could name when he wore this Fear of God shirt with ripped Amiri jeans to the AMAs in 2015.

2015: MTV Video Music Awards Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images Bieber loves wearing jeans on the red carpet, and at the 2015 VMAs, he paired more ripped denim with a polka-dotted shirt and black, leather moto jacket, all courtesy of Saint Laurent.

2015: “China: Through The Looking Glass” Met Gala Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images The singer amped up the drama at the Met Gala in 2015, attending the event in a gold and black, brocade suit jacket by Balmain.

2015: Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images Bieber was a good sport at his Comedy Central roast in 2015, he even wore a full suit for the occasion, a rare occurrence for the singer.

2014: amfAR’s Cinema Against AIDS Gala Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Though Bieber wore a double-breasted Dolce & Gabbana suit to the amfAR Gala in 2014, he made it his own by hiking up the sleeves and going for an ultra skinny fit in the pants.

2013: Justin Bieber’s Believe Premiere Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Bieber accessorized his red Balmain suit with a gold chain, white smoking loafers, and black sunglasses.

2012: American Music Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images The singer added some color to his otherwise all black look with a pair of spiked, red loafers by Unif. They added even more edge to his outfit, comprised of drop crotch pants by Kemal + Karla, a leather top, and a black Dior cardigan.

2012: Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic/Getty Images Before Bieber performed on the runway of the Victoria’s Secret show, he walked the pink carpet in a black and blue leather moto jacket by Balmain.

2012: Teen Choice Awards Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images Bieber paired a camo Dolce & Gabbana shirt with white Marc Jacobs pants for the TCAs in 2012.

2011: American Music Awards AFP/AFP/Getty Images At first glance, Bieber and his then-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, looked like a classic Hollywood couple at the 2011 AMAs, especially with Bieber in an uncharacteristic, black velvet suit. But the singer made the more traditional look his own with a pair of high-top sneakers.

2011: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Michael Buckner/WireImage/Getty Images Bieber and Gomez made their first red carpet appearance together as a couple at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in 2011, where they matched in Dolce & Gabbana looks.

2011: Grammy Awards Jeff Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images The singer paired his high top sneakers with a white suit for the 2011 Grammys.

2011: Justin Bieber: Never Say Never Premiere Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bieber wore a muted version of his former signature color, purple, in the form of a velvet Dolce & Gabbana jacket at the premiere of his film, Justin Bieber: Never Say Never.

2011: Golden Globe Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images The singer attended his first (and only) Golden Globes in a three-piece suit by Dolce & Gabbana.

2010: Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images The then-16-year-old clearly had a thing for vests, as he wore them on many red carpets in 2010, and at the KCAs he paired his favorite piece with neon yellow high top sneakers.

2010: Grammy Awards Lester Cohen/WireImage/Getty Images Bieber attended his first Grammy Awards in a black vest a top a gray button down shirt.

2009: MTV Video Music Awards Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The singer matched the red carpet at the VMAs in a pair of jeans, a red tee, and a gray jacket.