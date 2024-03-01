It’s hard to believe Justin Bieber has been in the spotlight for 15 years. It seems like just yesterday, his first single, “One Time,” was taking over airwaves on the summer radio, but it has been a decade and a half since the bowl cut-loving Canadian first popped up on our screens. Of course, in the time, Bieber has gone through quite the transformation—from a teen boy in a purple hoodie to a married, 30-year-old man in...well, still a lot of hoodies. Bieber has very casual style, which he has always showed off on red carpets. Even in the beginning, of his career, when he had to put on a suit for appearances at the Grammys or Golden Globes, he always added his own flare with a pair of high top sneakers. And today, now that he’s more comfortable in front of the cameras, he isn’t afraid to wear whatever he wants on the red carpet, even sweatpants. In actuality, Bieber really doesn’t walk a lot of red carpets anymore, but when he does, we can expect his own take on classic men’s style, often aided by Balenciaga, or the singer’s own brand, Drew. Below, we’re looking back at the last 15 years and the many style phases Bieber went through in that time, from his suit vest obsession to his Dolce & Gabbana era, to now.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Bieber wore an
extremely oversized suit by Balenciaga to his first Grammys red carpet in six years. The singer then accessorized the look sparingly, pairing the suit with a bright pink beanie, black sunglasses, and the similarly oversized Balenciaga Crocs.
2021:
Justin Bieber: Our World Premiere Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The singer attended the premiere of his latest documentary in a casual look, featuring a turtleneck sweatshirt, light blue pants, and a safari hat.
2021: “In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion” Met Gala
John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images
The Biebers matched in simple, all black looks at the 2021 Met Gala. For his part, Justin represented his fashion brand, Drew, wearing a suit from the label.
2020:
Justin Bieber: Seasons Premiere Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Bieber once again opted for a laidback look for the red carpet, pairing a white top with pastel pink pants and a backwards hat for the premiere of his YouTube original series.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images
Bieber went for an all black look at the 2016 Grammys, courtesy of Saint Laurent, though he did top the outfit with a white dinner jacket at points throughout the evening.
2015: American Music Awards
Kurt Krieger - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
We wonder how many times Bieber was asked how many Nirvana songs he could name when he wore this Fear of God shirt with ripped Amiri jeans to the AMAs in 2015.
2015: MTV Video Music Awards
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images
Bieber loves wearing jeans on the red carpet, and at the 2015 VMAs, he paired more ripped denim with a polka-dotted shirt and black, leather moto jacket, all courtesy of Saint Laurent.
2015: “China: Through The Looking Glass” Met Gala
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
The singer amped up the drama at the Met Gala in 2015, attending the event in a gold and black, brocade suit jacket by Balmain.
2015: Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Bieber was a good sport at his Comedy Central roast in 2015, he even wore a full suit for the occasion, a rare occurrence for the singer.
2014: amfAR’s Cinema Against AIDS Gala
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
Though Bieber wore a double-breasted Dolce & Gabbana suit to the amfAR Gala in 2014, he made it his own by hiking up the sleeves and going for an ultra skinny fit in the pants.
2013:
Justin Bieber’s Believe Premiere Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Bieber accessorized his red Balmain suit with a gold chain, white smoking loafers, and black sunglasses.
2012: American Music Awards
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images
The singer added some color to his otherwise all black look with a pair of spiked, red loafers by Unif. They added even more edge to his outfit, comprised of drop crotch pants by Kemal + Karla, a leather top, and a black Dior cardigan.
2012: Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show
Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Before Bieber performed on the runway of the Victoria’s Secret show, he walked the pink carpet in a black and blue leather moto jacket by Balmain.
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images
Bieber paired a camo Dolce & Gabbana shirt with white Marc Jacobs pants for the TCAs in 2012.
2011: American Music Awards
At first glance, Bieber and his then-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, looked like a classic Hollywood couple at the 2011 AMAs, especially with Bieber in an uncharacteristic, black velvet suit. But the singer made the more traditional look his own with a pair of high-top sneakers.
2011:
Vanity Fair Oscar Party Michael Buckner/WireImage/Getty Images
Bieber and Gomez made their first red carpet appearance together as a couple at the
Vanity Fair Oscar party in 2011, where they matched in Dolce & Gabbana looks. Jeff Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images
The singer paired his high top sneakers with a white suit for the 2011 Grammys.
2011:
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never Premiere Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Bieber wore a muted version of his former signature color, purple, in the form of a velvet Dolce & Gabbana jacket at the premiere of his film,
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never.
2011: Golden Globe Awards
Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images
The singer attended his first (and only) Golden Globes in a three-piece suit by Dolce & Gabbana.
2010: Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards
Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images
The then-16-year-old clearly had a thing for vests, as he wore them on many red carpets in 2010, and at the KCAs he paired his favorite piece with neon yellow high top sneakers.
Lester Cohen/WireImage/Getty Images
Bieber attended his first Grammy Awards in a black vest a top a gray button down shirt.
2009: MTV Video Music Awards
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The singer matched the red carpet at the VMAs in a pair of jeans, a red tee, and a gray jacket.
2009: Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards
Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Bieber posed with his former mentor, Usher, at the KCAs in an all-gray look.