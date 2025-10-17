There are very distinct style parameters that make up the classic party dress. It’s usually very short in structure, but bold in design with either a vibrant pattern or vivid embellishments. At the season two premiere of Netflix’s Nobody Wants This last night, star Justine Lupe more than abided by that formula as she hit the red carpet.

Lupe, joining her co-stars Adam Brody and Kristen Bell, stepped out in Los Angeles in a disco-worthy dress from JW Anderson. Lupe’s micro-mini featured a sleeveless shift silhouette that was amped-up with jazzy details throughout. It featured a collage of multi-color beads and sequins as its base. Over all that beadwork, strips of metallic hardware gave the design an edge and a 3D element, too. Placed on the top of the silver embellishments were bright stones in pink and neon green that picked up on the color way beneath.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

With such a commanding dress, Lupe naturally decided to accessorize minimally. She slipped on a pair of strappy metallic heels in silver and wore almost no jewelry aside from a few diamond cocktail rings stacked over one another. Tousled blonde curls and a dark red lip completed the premiere look.

While Jonathan Anderson put an indefinite pause on showing his namesake label on the runway—his new role as the creative director of Christian Dior’s men’s and women’s lines are keeping him busy—the company is still very much in business and remains a go-to for celebrities on the red carpet. With sequins and beads worthy of Studio 54, Lupe proved exactly why last night.