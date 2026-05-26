Kacey Musgraves’s Middle of Nowhere Era Calls for Clothes to “Move and Sweat In”

Kacey Musgraves has returned. It’s been thirteen years since her debut album, and nearly a decade since she broke out of Nashville and into the mainstream with her 2018 masterpiece Golden Hour. In that time, the singer has dissolved the boundaries of traditional country music, taking listeners on a journey tinged with pop, folk, disco, Americana, and psychedelic rock. Each new sonic evolution has brought its own changes to her personal style, too.

“There are a lot of different sides to me,” Musgraves says. “Ultimately, I always try to lean into what feels the most comfortable and authentic for the time period that I’m in.”

But if it wasn’t clear by the pedal steel guitars, duets with Willie Nelson and Miranda Lambert, and the rhinestones, denim, and Texas-sized belt buckles she’s been seen sporting at her shows, Musgraves’ latest album, Middle of Nowhere, is a love letter to home.

To usher in this new era, the singer has teamed with Depop to release several Shop Drops featuring items from her personal wardrobe (think: the Akimbo camouflage hoodie from her “Dry Spell” music video, Bode beaded Western slacks, fringe Mother jeans, and a red Serratelli cowboy hat). Proceeds from the purchases will be donated to the Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights, which advocates for unaccompanied migrant children in their legal proceedings.

Ahead of the latest drop, out today at 3 PM EST, W caught up with Musgraves to talk about her alt-country style, her fashion icons, and her vintage shopping finds.

How did you choose the items included in this Depop collaboration?

It’s made up of personal pieces from my own closet—from music videos, shows, and appearances over the last couple of years. It’s hard for me to let go of stuff sometimes, because each piece holds a memory for me, but I love the thought of passing it along to someone else, so they can have their own memories in it.

How did you land on the Young Center for the donations?

I just think they’re doing incredible work. I’m a big fan of what they’re out there doing, so I was adamant that this is the organization I wanted to support.

Your album dips into several different genres, including Tejano and Norteño. How did your time in Mexico seep into the fabric of Middle of Nowhere?

It’s been inspiring to spend a lot of my time there, and naturally, I’m very inspired by my surroundings. Through osmosis, a lot of those sounds wove their way into the record, but I’ve always been such a fan of Norteño and Tejano music. It’s been a fun to explore, and get to see firsthand the beautiful vaquero culture, and how it’s made its way into Texas.

How would you describe your sense of style for the Middle of Nowhere era?

Western fashion is familiar to me, because I grew up wearing it, and singing Western country and Western traditional songs since I was about eight years old. That style has always felt like home to me, and it’s fun to bring it into the modern day—play with it a little bit, and mix it up.

You have a song called “Everybody Wants to Be a Cowboy.” What’s your reaction to the most recent resurgence of Western fashion we’ve been seeing lately?

Western fashion has had such a moment over the last several years in pop culture. There was definitely a time when I felt super uncool wearing it myself, you know. Like, when I was in eighth grade and everybody else was wearing name brands and Adidas, I was wearing something that looked like it came out of the 1940s. But I’ve grown to appreciate that. And the truth is, Western style looks good on everybody.

With the song, I wanted to say that while I love the aesthetic, the trend will eventually pass—it’s cyclical, and it’s inevitable. But even when the trend fades, there are still people who live the true cowboy lifestyle every single day. It’s hard work, and I have a lot of respect for it.

Speaking of eighth-grade Kacey: What was your style like growing up?

It was a big mix of Western and then sometimes alternative style. There was a period of time when I wore my fringe-y, rhinestone Western pearl snaps with high-top Converse, and studded bracelets. It was definitely a huge convergence of two very different facets. And that was reflected in my musical tastes. I was always trying to find the balance, and lean into both of those sides authentically.

Do you have any holy grail secondhand finds? What are you on the lookout for when you’re vintage shopping?

I always have my eye out for a great pair of vintage Levi’s, or vintage Wranglers. I love a great pair of beat-up cowboy boots, and authentically Native-made turquoise. I’m actually standing in my closet right now—it’s just such a big mix of things. Honestly, I love a great score more than a designer find. I love getting something you’ve been truly searching for. And if it’s $10, then even better.

Every Texas woman knows the power of a good accessory to bring together an outfit. What accessory makes you feel like you’re ready to walk out the door?

I love a really good belt buckle right now, but the key is getting the foundation right. Getting the fit of your jeans just right, and then add on to that. But I also do love some big hair.

I have to say, your hair as a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race is a standout fashion moment for me.

Oh my god, it was neck-breakingly big. [Laughs] But hey, there’s definitely a time and a place. I love some high camp.

Who are your style icons?

I would say Selena Quintanilla, Dolly Parton, Ralph Lauren.

Do you have any fashion regrets?

I would have to think on that one. I feel like we all made unfortunate choices in the mid 2000s.

What’s your go-to two-stepping outfit?

Oh, anything that you can move and sweat in.