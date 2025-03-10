Another fashion season, another scion on the runway. On Sunday, a new model with a famous pedigree was born when Kai Schreiber, daughter of Liev and Naomi Watts made her modeling debut at the Valentino show at Paris Fashion Week.

The 16-year-old walked the red-tiled floor in an Alessandro Michele-designed ensemble featuring a leopard print mini dress, a feathered collar, floral lace tights, and rosette-adorned heels. She wore her hair pulled back in a bun with a wide lace headband across her forehead and sunglasses on her face.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Neither Watts nor Liev were in attendance at the actual show (which boasted a front row featuring Chappell Roan, Barry Keoghan, and Jared Leto), but the actress supported her daughter on social media. “That’s my @maisonvalentino baby! I’m squealing with pride. Ilysm @kaischreiberrr,” Watts wrote on Instagram. The accompanying post featured a series of photos and videos, including one of Watts watching the show on her laptop and crying in delight at the sight of her daughter.

Similarly, Liev posted on Instagram, though he kept things simple, just sharing a photo of his daughter on the runway with the caption, “Ladies and gentlemen the one, the only, the indomitable @kaischreiberr!”

Liev and Watts were together for 11 years before their split in 2016. They share a 17-year-old son, Sasha, along with their daughter Kai. While this is Kai’s modeling debut, she’s been in the public eye since she was a baby, often getting papped alongside her famous mom and dad. Both Kai and Sasha started joining their parents at events around 2015, beginning with the Pan premiere that year. Kai even joined Liev at the Emmys in 2018. In 2022, when she walked the red carpet for the Stranger Things season 4 premiere, she was smiling much bigger in her pink, ruffled dress.

Watts and Kai outside the Balenciaga couture show in June 2024. Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She also started hitting the fashion circuit with her mom last year, sitting front row alongside Watts at the Dior pre-fall show in April 2024 and the Balenciaga couture show two months later. Now, her front-row days are behind her, as she’s officially graduated to the runway.