Kaia Gerber is taking the slasher theme seriously. At a London screening for Ryan Murphy’s violent psychological thriller series The Shards on Thursday, the actor offered a succinct sartorial interpretation of the horror genre in a Fendi dress that appeared to be sliced, gashed and tattered to fabulously theatrical extents.

The sheer gown is actually from Fendi’s fall 2026 couture collection, wherein it originally took on a more romantic tone. Featuring a deep V-cut neckline, the translucent design is lined with cascading, fluid-like ruffles that add movement and help to conceal parts of the body. Instead of one big train, the dress descends into multiple long, thin shreds that flutter with each step. For her red carpet appearance, Gerber deviated from the regal gold choker seen on the runway in favor of darker jewelry from Jessica McCormack, including diamond earrings and a ring set in blackened white gold.

Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Shards, based on the Bret Easton Ellis novel of the same name, follows a group of popular prep-school teens in ’80s-era Beverly Hills, whose lives take a gloomy turn when a serial killer starts killing off their classmates. Streaming on Hulu as of August 5, the FX series promises to be packed with nostalgia, erotic thriller themes, and Ryan-Murphy-level excess. At the New York City premiere, Kaia Gerber brought this risqué mood to the red carpet in a shimmering Valentino naked dress. And now, in a luxuriously lacerated couture gown, she’s made the slasher Fendi approved.