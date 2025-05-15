Kaia Gerber is joining the legion of celebrities viewing pants as a mere suggestion. Last night, the model and actor stepped out to Amazon Prime’s Overcompensating premiere in a twist on the no pants trend that combined office stylings with a lingerie spirit.

Gerber slipped into a full look from Victoria Beckham’s fall 2025 collection for the Los Angeles event. No pants aside, the top half of her outfit was something one might wear to their 9-5 office job: a knit top with buttons tucked into matching micro shorts and a strong-shouldered suit coat in a wool fabric. But instead of a skirt or even some dress pants, Gerber styled her look with just a pair of sheer stockings with thick welts that sat high upon her thighs. It was an outfit for when you have a business meeting in the afternoon, and a dinner to get after. Or, in Gerber’s case, a red carpet to walk.

Gerber polished her look with a pair of black stilettos and wore her brunette hair in tousled waves.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Despite Gerber’s fashion eye, she’s rarely dabbled in the no pants trend on the red carpet; leaving the trend largely to her fellow It girls. The star tends to prefer more classic silhouettes on the step and repeat, sometimes even going as far as to borrow vintage looks from the closet of her mom, Cindy Crawford.

But, of course, pantsless fashion has been around for some time now, and seems to be going absolutely nowhere. It was all over the 2025 Met Gala red carpet on stars like Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lisa, and Doja Cat. (Given the gala’s theme, most of them wore some sort of blazer situation like Gerber did last night.)

While Gerber isn’t likely to abandon her penchant for minimal dresses on the red carpet anytime soon, her leggy look last night was a welcome switch-up. As the saying goes: no pants, no problem.