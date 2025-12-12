“Kate Moss in New York in the early ‘90s…if you don't know what to wear to a party, she always does chic, simple, and sexy really well,” Kaia Gerber said in a recent interview. Well, last night, the model and actor took a page right out of Moss’s fashion playbook to attend Vas J Morgan’s annual holiday party.

Gerber stepped out to the ritzy Beverly Hills fête in a Moss trademark: head-to-toe black. The outfit began with a sheer tank top designed in a classic black lace fabric. Tucked into a Paloma Wool pencil skirt with leather panels, the pairing evoked the glamorous, Indie Sleaze-esque aesthetic that Moss championed in the late ’90s and early 2000s.

Adding to the offduty vibes were a sheer black stockings, a sleek pair of sling back heels, and slung a burgundy Gucci Jackie over her shoulder for a pop of holiday red.

The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID

While Gerber has focused primarily on her acting career in recent years, her latest ensemble is proof that she still knows her way around sleek, minimal model dressing. And while that sheer slip dress is definitely Moss’s most famous party look, her general sense of style—simple lines, muted colors, a touch of rock-’n’-roll—translates well for a night out.

All-black, of course, is a fail-safe option, especially for an evening on the town, and something that Gerber likely kept in mind when getting dressed yesterday.

“I like to pick one outfit formula that I think looks good and do different takes on it. I’m very into lacy tops right now so I’ll play around with that,” she told Vogue, adding “Even when I have access to all of my clothes, I tend to stay in one section of my closet. We all need a little uniform every once in a while.”