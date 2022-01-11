After months of anticipation, the YEEZY Gap train is officially moving. On Monday night, ESPN aired the first-ever commercial for the collab, a hauntingly dark and mystical clip set to Kanye West’s Donda track, “Heaven and Hell.”

The two-and-a-half minute video features figures walking around a city, all wearing matching black hoodies and sweatpants, with masks covering their entire faces, in a quintessentially West way. The shot jumps to a view of West’s silhouette, rapping in front of a bright light, his own zipped-up mask over his face. As he raps, hundreds of the sweatsuit-clothed figures float around him. The video ends with various shots of what looks to be an uprising, followed by a black screen with the YZY symbol.

Of course, the commercial is unlike anything seen on TV before, but what else is to be expected from the mind of West? And while the products of West and Gap’s collab aren’t mentioned in the video, the black sweatshirts featured did go on sale on the YEEZY Gap site immediately following its premiere. You can now buy the piece in black or cobalt blue, and the products will ship in 4-8 weeks.

This move for YEEZY Gap comes just a week after it was announced that Demna Gvasalia, the creative director of Balenciaga, would be joining the collaboration, turning it into Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga. Since the announcement of Yeezy Gap in June 2020, West has only released two products—the hoodie and the extremely popular Round Jacket. Now that Demna’s on board, however, the hope is that things will finally start to move along.