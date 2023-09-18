FROM THE MAGAZINE

Fast & Furiously Chic: Fall’s Best Fashion Hits the Road

In the season’s streamlined dresses and roomy car coats, model Karen Elson is off to the races.

Photographs by Craig McDean
Styled by Grace Coddington
Dior blouse, bralette, skirt, and necklace; Miu Miu shoes.
Karen Elson wears a Valentino coat, shirt, and pants; Valentino Garavani tie and shoes.
Bottega Veneta top, pants, and shoes.
Loewe dress and shoes.
Prada jacket and skirt.
Maison Margiela trenchcoat, bag, sheer gloves, and shoes; stylist’s own tights.
Gucci shirt, skirt, sunglasses, belt, gloves, bag, and shoes.
Celine by Hedi Slimane cape, blouse, pants, sunglasses, and boots.
Miu Miu coat, hoodie, sweater, T-shirt, briefs, bag, tights, and shoes.
Louis Vuitton dress, sweater, belt, and boots.
Chanel dress and boots.
Hair by Orlando Pita for Orlando Pita Play at Home Agency; makeup by Francelle Daly for Love+Craft+Beauty at Home Agency; manicure by Megumi Yamamoto for Chanel Le Vernis at Susan Price Agency. Model: Karen Elson at CAA. Casting by Piergiorgio Del Moro and Samuel Ellis Scheinman at DM Casting. Set design by Stefan Beckman at Exposure NY.

Produced by PRODn; Producers: Taryn Kelly, David Thompson; Photo Assistants: Shri Prasham, Ashton Herman, Tony Jarum; Digital Technician: Nick Ong; Retoucher: Gloss Studio NY; Fashion Assistant: Bianca Parisotto; Production Assistants: Samantha Robles, Logan Khidekel, Jackie Swanson, Ryan Carter, Daniel Weiner, Lindsey Gomez, Joey DeFilippis, Patrick Langlitz; Hair Assistant: Matthew Sosnowski; Makeup Assistant: Madrona Redhawk; Set Assistant: Nic Der.