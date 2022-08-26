Karlie Kloss Masters Italian Dressing

One of the best parts of dressing on vacation is getting inspired by your surroundings. Stripes and ballet fats in Paris, flowing white dresses in Greece, and major glam in Italy. Take Karlie Kloss, who is currently chilling out on Lake Como, and masterfully fitting in with her clearly-inspired fashion choices.

The model shared a photo on Thursday from her vacation, posing on a boat in the middle of the lake. In the picture, Kloss is wearing a Johanna Ortiz fall 2022 dress, a deep red piece featuring a fitted top with keyhole cutouts and a midi skirt covered in large sequins. It’s the scarf wrapped around her neck, flowing behind her, that completes the look and makes it the perfect dress for an Italian night.

Kloss paired the dress with tan Manolo Blahnik sandals and a woven Rodo bag, a perfect vacation accessory. She pulled her hair back in a tight ponytail braid, and finished off the look with thick gold hoops.

The photos come not long after the model’s 30th birthday. Kloss marked the day on August 3rd with an Instagram video featuring the caption, “rumor has it your 30s are more fun than your 20s,” which as of now, seems to be the case.