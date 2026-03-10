On the Red Carpet, Kate Hudson Dresses Like the Star of Her Own Rom-Com

Few stars have embodied the breezy glamour of the rom-com heroine quite like Kate Hudson. Perhaps it’s in her DNA: the daughter of Goldie Hawn and musician Bill Hudson (with stepfather Kurt Russell rounding out the family’s showbiz pedigree), Hudson grew up fluent in the language of red carpet dressing. On screen, she’s perfected the art of the modern meet-cute in films like How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Almost Famous and off screen, her wardrobe has long mirrored that same easy, leading-lady allure.

Hudson’s red carpet formula can be distilled down to a few elements: a little sparkle, a little sex appeal, and plenty of personality. She gravitates toward designers who understand the assignment. There’s the razzle dazzle of Versace, the polish of Armani, and, back in the day, the occasional bohemian flourish from Stella McCartney’s era at Chloé. Hudson and McCartney are longtime friends, and the designer still dresses her in her namesake label today. Through it all, Hudson has never lost the easy, rom-com glamour that first made her a style star.

Here, take in Hudson’s best red carpet moments, from 1987 until now.

2026: BAFTA Awards Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images At the 2026 BAFTAs, the actor embraced old-school glamour in a ruby red Prada gown.

2026: Golden Globe Awards Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hudson didn’t take home a Golden Globe in 2026, but her metallic and fringe Armani Privé dress deserved an award on its own.

2026: Critics’ Choice Awards Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images Hudson was red-hot at the 2026 Critics’ Choice Awards in this bold Stella McCartney high-low dress.

2025: Song Sung Blue Premiere Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images The Song Sung Blue premiere called for this caped Valentino outfit from Hudson.

2023: Academy Awards Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hudson’s Oscar de la Renta dress at the 2023 Academy Awards was an explosion of sequins.

2021: Met Gala Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Hudson brought a bra-first point of view, courtesy of Michael Kors, to the 2021 Met Gala.

2017: Vanity Fair Oscar Party JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images The plunging neckline is a tried-and-true silhouette from Hudson. This Roberto Cavalli moment leaned all the way in.

2016: Toronto International Film Festival Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She embraced her gothic side in an Alexander McQueen dress.

2014: Academy Awards Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hudson wore a champagne Versace gown to the 2014 Oscars.

2011: Met Gala Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images In Stella McCartney, Hudson brought maternity style to the Met steps in 2011.

2010: SAG Actor Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images At the 2010 SAG Actor Awards, she accented the bare back of her Emilio Pucci dress with a $1.75 million necklace from Cartier.

2005: Golden Globe Awards Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Hudson paired her cut-out chocolate brown Atelier Versace dress with tousled blonde curls and minimal jewelry at the 2005 Golden Globe Awards.

2003: Met Gala Getty Images/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hudson attended the 2003 Met Gala in—and with—Stella McCartney.

2003: Venice Film Festival J. Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images Pregnant with her son Ryder, the star bared her bump in this sheer Chanel ensemble at the 2003 Venice Film Festival.

2003: Academy Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Hudson brought peak Hollywood glamour to the 2003 Oscars in this stunning Atelier Versace look.

2003: Golden Globe Awards Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actor was fully on the Boho train when she wore this Valentino multi-print look to the 2003 Golden Globes.

2003: How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days Premiere Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Andie Anderson would have loved the dress Hudson wore to the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days premiere. Almost as much as her ifamous butter yellow slip, that is.

2002: MTV Video Music Awards Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Could jeans over a tunic get anymore 2002?

2001: Academy Awards Getty Images/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Hudson went bold for her Oscars debut, wearing a backless fringe gown by Stella McCartney for Chloé.

2001: SAG Actor Awards Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images With her then-husband Chris Robinson, Hudson looked straight out of a fairytale at the 2001 SAG Awards in an embellished Donna Karan look.

2000: Almost Famous Premiere Steve Eichner/Archive Photos/Getty Images The cowl neck, all-over sequined look Hudson wore to the Almost Famous premiere is quintessentially 2000s.

2000: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Hudson bared her midriff at the 2000 Vanity Fair Oscars bash in a semi-sheer tank top and matching slip skirt.

1999: Desert Blue Premiere Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Hudson packed on the metallics at a 1999 premiere, styling a drop waist dress with silver heels and a matching bucket bag.

1999: 200 Cigarettes Premiere Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images She added a pop to her Grecian-inspired white gown by pairing it with a patterned mini bag.

1998: MTV Video Music Awards Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images The actor’s sheer blouse, bra, and pencil skirt from Gucci perfectly encapsulates Tom Ford’s tenure at the brand.